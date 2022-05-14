ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Keiser University hosts 5k race to support law enforcement

By Derek Lowe
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zGys_0feADu7n00

Students, staff, and members of the community raced to show their support for law enforcement Saturday.

Keiser University hosted its Blue Line 5k and Fun Run at its West Palm Beach campus beginning at 7 a.m.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon and the L-E-O awards which are scheduled to take place next month.

The race is an annual event for the university.

University officials said it's meant to recognize the work of men and women in blue to swear to protect and serve.

At the event there were a variety of vendors for the community to enjoy.

Though the race has already happened, you can still donate at https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/FL/WestPalmBeach/BLUELINE5K .

Keiser University offers a degree in criminal justice with a focus on criminal behavior patterns, legal principals, law enforcement organizations, juvenile systems.

Friends, classmates say man shot dead at Dreyfoos needed mental health support

Students and staff at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach experienced a code red when a van crashed against the campus gate Friday. After a confrontation at the main theater hall, where the shooting occurred, the unarmed driver was shot dead by an off-duty city police officer. The driver was later revealed to be Romen Phelps, a 2007 alumnus of the school.
treasurecoast.com

Statement from Dr Millay, Martin County Superintendent of Schools regarding Student racial slur photo

Stuart, FL – The following message is being sent on behalf of Dr. John D. Millay, Superintendent of Schools:. Last night, the Martin County School District launched a comprehensive investigation into the origin and authenticity of an inappropriate and disturbing photo circulating on social media. We are moving with all deliberate speed to interview all those who may have been involved in this shameful incident, and, unfortunately, can confirm that the photo is authentic. We expect to have our investigation finalized within the next 48 hours.
beckersasc.com

54-bed hospital with ASCs planned in Florida

A 54-bed hospital with surgery centers is being proposed in Port St. Lucie, Fla., TCPalm reported May 16. The 181,000-square-foot facility would have a helicopter landing pad, 24-hour emergency room and labs. Pending city council review, the project is slated to break ground in late summer or fall.
wflx.com

Palm Beach County high school graduations begin

The first Palm Beach County high school graduation of the year is officially in the books at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Students at West Boca Raton Community High School walked across the stage Monday to earn their diplomas. “It’s not words when I say the best part of West Boca...
Public Safety
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie police revive cadet program to attract recruits

Police agencies, like many businesses, are struggling these days to fill open positions. However, the Port St. Lucie Police Department is reviving an old program to recruit new officers. Officer Luis Canedo was recently sworn in to protect and serve the citizens of Port St. Lucie. "I'm the oldest of...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Could Black voters’ frustration with DeSantis’ politics awaken a ‘sleeping giant?’

Inflamed by what they regard as repeated political assaults by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state Legislature, African American and Caribbean American Democrats in South Florida are vowing to channel their frustration into action aimed at the November elections. “The governor and the Republicans in the state of Florida have awakened a sleeping giant with Black people in the ...
