NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews on Tuesday that he wanted to see both players and teams honor existing contracts. "From a league standpoint, we want teams to honor contracts, we want players to honor contracts," he said. "There's no doubt we'll sit down and talk about it. I know we can do better. I know the players want to do better because it's not an individual sport. So if a player is pushing to move out of a city, it has an enormous impact on all of those other players."

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO