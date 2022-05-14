ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Social supermarkets offer choice and self-esteem to hard-up workers

By Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HizK4_0feA9ZxR00
Customers at the Community Shop, a social supermarket in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

In the crypt of a 283-year-old London church, you would not normally expect to see displays of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish next to shelves of tinned food, toilet rolls and nappies, and customers with baskets doing their weekly shop.

But from September, that will be the scene at the City of London’s first social supermarket, which is to open in the vaults of Christ Church Spitalfields, a Nicholas Hawksmoor-designed church close to the financial district. It will replace a food bank set up during the pandemic that has been used by 20 to 70 families a week during the past year.

Small social supermarkets have been springing up across the UK in recent years, some of them having started out as food banks. (At a social supermarket users pay for their groceries, but get a large discount.) They cater for low-income families – in the case of Christ Church these are referred by the local primary school – and pay a membership fee and/or a weekly fee for their shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sZhs_0feA9ZxR00
Christ Church Spitalfields is a stone’s throw from the City’s gleaming towers. Photograph: Antonio Olmos

The vast majority of the families who use the Christ Church food bank include one or two adults who are working. Natasha Grimmett, head of social transformation at the church, said: “With the energy crisis and the rising cost of living, it’s hard when two parents are working and still they’re not able to meet basic necessities. It’s a misconception that people using food banks are unemployed.”

Rather than picking up a free package of food and other staples, families using the new social supermarket will be able to choose from dozens of products. For a membership fee of £15 or £20 a year, they can do their weekly shop each Thursday for a fee of £3. The Pepys social supermarket in Lewisham, south London, runs on similar lines: local people pay a £3.50 weekly fee for shopping that would normally cost £30. Those who cannot afford this will still get help from Christ Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTAEV_0feA9ZxR00
Social supermarkets take donations from supermarket chains, especially of short-dated items. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

Everything in the social supermarket will be colour-coded: green is for lower-cost staples such as rice, pasta, tinned food and basic vegetables, plus toilet rolls and sanitary products; the yellow category includes milk, eggs, more premium veg, fruit and cleaning products; red is for the most expensive items – meat, fish and disposable nappies.

A single working mother who has been a regular food bank user said the social supermarket was “a very good idea as it will give people the opportunity and freedom to choose what they need in their basket without feeling embarrassed”.

Set up by pastor Brigid Beney in the summer of 2020 to help local families, the Christ Church food bank expanded last year thanks to funding from the UK subsidiary of Japanese telecoms firm NTT Data. This was part of an initiative called The City Gives Back, which aimed to help shop and hospitality workers in the Square Mile who were hit hard when office workers switched to working from home and the City became a ghost town.

The food bank has received nearly £50,000 so far from NTT Data UK and some of its clients, including insurers Howden Group, Tokio Marine Kiln and Ascot Group, and also takes donations from local supermarkets, often of food close to its sell-by date. NTT and Ascot have committed to funding the project for another year, and Grimmett said the church had also been applying for grants.

She said turning the food bank into a social supermarket would help it reach more people and offer them a wider variety of food and other essential items – as well as avoiding the stigma of a handout. It will also offer debt counselling and classes in money management, IT and English language.

“People have a bit more autonomy in what they choose,” Grimmett said. “We are moving our model from a crisis response in the pandemic to addressing the chronic issues in our area, which include the cost of living.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjeD3_0feA9ZxR00
Brigid Beney, pastor at Christ Church Spitalfields, who set up its food bank in 2020. Photograph: Alicia Canter/the Observer

The City of London is an area of vast social disparity. It’s where the highest earners in the country work – it had an average income of £55,200 last year, compared with £25,000 across the UK, according to HMRC. What some of the families live on for a week, some City workers easily spend on food in a day.

The food bank was the idea of Kim Gray, who was head of diversity at NTT Data UK. She has now left the company but still leads the food project, in collaboration with Pete Pentecost, who at the start of the pandemic lost his job handing out the free City AM newspaper to commuters at Bank station.

“Pete thinks the social supermarket is a great idea. It’s just the next evolution of the food bank,” said Gray. “The City of London has been generous during the pandemic and has made people more aware of local issues, but it’s still very tough for many.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Self Esteem#Food Banks#Fresh Fruit#Uk
The Independent

One in seven adults in homes ‘where people have skipped meals or gone hungry’

Around one in seven adults live in homes where people have skipped meals, eaten smaller portions or gone hungry all day because they could not afford or access food, research suggests.The number of people struggling to buy food has risen by 57% in three months, according to research by the Food Foundation.The charity said food bank users are increasingly requesting items that do not need cooking because they are worried about how they will afford rising energy bills.The “chilling” figures come at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is increasingly hitting families who are facing rising utility and food prices,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Santa Clarita Radio

Phentermine Pills – Where Can I Get Phentermine To Lose Weight?

A healthy and safe weight loss calls for a balanced, low-calorie diet coupled with regular workouts. Adding to the equation, a plethora of supplements and drugs notably budge the scale for more effective and faster transformation. Phentermine is a prescription medicine that works in tandem with diet and exercise to...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Guardian

The Guardian

278K+
Followers
71K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy