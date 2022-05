PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Our region is under a weather alert Monday afternoon and evening. A line of fast-moving severe thunderstorms will cross the area between 2 pm. and 8 p.m. The storms will be driven by a strong cold front and upper-level disturbance. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team on-air, online and streaming on CBS News Philly for your most up-to-date forecast. You can also download the CBS Philly app for the latest updates on breaking news and weather. The main threats include 70-plus mph damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. Additional threats include intense lightning and large hail along with...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO