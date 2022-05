Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The move from CRT (old box TVs) to LCDs (flat screens) is one of the most significant consumer technology improvements of the past decade. But TV makers have refined their display technology even further, and today’s flat screens are significantly thinner than they were even a few years ago, despite having better quality and smart features. If you’re thinking about replacing your older HDTV with a 4K model, and want it to take up...

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO