INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 18-16) blanked Toledo (Tigers), 7-0, as five pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout. RHP Osvaldo Bido (3.76) worked a scoreless first. RHP Cody Bolton (1-1, 3.86) followed with four scoreless, allowing one hit and fanning six. LHP Cam Vieaux (1.53) and RHP Yerry De Los Santos (1.98) pitched one scoreless inning and RHP Hunter Stratton (3.71) threw two. DH Cal Mitchell (.3-2) went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. C Carter Bins was 2 for 4 and drove in a pair. 1B Mason Martin (.256) went 2 for 3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored. 2B Ji-hwan Bae (.278) went 2 for 4. Oneil Cruz (.185) went 1 for 5 with a run scored and played shortstop and left field.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO