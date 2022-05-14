ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConnell heads to Kyiv and becomes the latest U.S. official to meet with Zelenskyy

By Greg Myre
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLVIV, Ukraine — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joins a list of U.S. leaders who have visited Ukraine, heading a delegation of four Republican senators to meet with...

