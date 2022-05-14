ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huddersfield vs Luton: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream and team news for EFL Championship play-off 2nd leg

By Sam Street
 3 days ago
IT'S all square after an intriguing first leg between Huddersfield and Luton in the Championship play-offs.

Huddersfield will feel they have the advantage after a mature display saw them earn a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road to take back to West Yorkshire.

Danel Sinani gave Huddersfield the lead at Kenilworth Road Credit: Getty
Luton equalised through Sonny Bradley Credit: PA

Danel Sinani opened the scoring for the Terriers before Luton captain Sonny Bradley earned the Hatters as share of the spoils.

What time does Huddersfield vs Luton kick off?

  • Huddersfield take on Luton on Monday, May 16.
  • The match kicks off at 7.45pm UK time.
  • It takes place at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.
  • During the clubs' league meeting at this venue, Huddersfield ran out 2-0 winners.
  • Away goals will NOT count double in this tie.

What TV channel is Huddersfield vs Luton on and can I live stream it?

  • Huddersfield vs Luton is live on Sky Sports Football.
  • Coverage commences at 7.30pm - 15 minutes before kick-off.
  • To stream the game live, head to Sky Go or Now TV.

Team news

Ollie Turton could be replaced by Pipa on the right for Huddersfield after going off injured in the first leg.

Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill could return from illness after Carlos Corvalan left him out in Bedfordshire.

Henri Lansbury was forced off in the final quarter of Luton's home leg, making him Nathan Jones' biggest injury concern.

And Elijah Adebayo could return to the bench, leaving him in position to make a crucial impact for the Hatters.

Latest odds

To win in 90 minutes

Huddersfield 6/5

Draw 11/5

Luton 12/5

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Saturday, May 14

Comments / 0

