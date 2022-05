A bizarre primary campaign season seems to take place in a different world than the harsh reality most in Asheville face. Life in this city is goddamn grim. There’s no way around that. There never really was for many of us, but the past years have made the bad far worst. Asheville ranks, according to a Stanford study, as “the worst place to live” in the country due to the massive gap between the cost of living and the desperately low pay. We have the deadliest jail in the state, the worst covid death rate, skyrocketing rents, an openly racist, medic-assaulting, teargas-happy police department and a city hall whose attitude to the public is “shut up and stop asking questions.” Protesters get felony charges for art supplies and journalists get arrested for reporting on it.

