HOUSTON, TX -- 20-year-old Trevor Sullivan was last seen on May 5, 2022, walking near the 11700 block of South Sam Houston Parkway near the Southbelt and I-45 in Houston, TX. Trevor has short brown hair, green eyes, and a tan complexion. Trevor is diagnosed with intellectual disabilities and walks with a limp due to a previous injury. It is unknown what clothing Trevor was wearing, but it is believed he may have been pulling a blue, wheeled duffel bag at the time of his disappearance.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO