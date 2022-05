NEW YORK (PIX11)— After the morning fog clears, the sun is expected to peek through the clouds Sunday afternoon in New York and New Jersey. The partly sunny skies will allow for above-normal temperatures in the 70s Sunday afternoon. But stray showers cannot be completely ruled out later in the day and the early evening northwest of the city. Sunday night lows are expected to be in the 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO