‘Recovery continues’ – Chris Kamara posts photo from inside oxygen chamber as he continues health battles

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CHRIS KAMARA has posted a photo of him inside an oxygen chamber as he continues to battle his speech condition.

Last month, the 64-year-old revealed he is fighting Apraxia of Speech after viewers spotted him slurring his words.

Kamara shared a photo of him inside an oxygen chamber on Saturday
Kamara is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the football season Credit: Getty

Shortly after the announcement, he confirmed that he was leaving Sky Sports football show Soccer Saturday after 24 years on the programme.

And the fan favourite, who has continued with presenting The Games on ITV, gave an update to his followers on Saturday morning.

Speaking on social media, he said: "6 enjoyable days working on The Games 🥳 .

"Back in the Oxygen chamber today 😷 as the recovery continues 👌🏽."

Reacting to the photo and post, one fan said: "Keep your spirits up Kammy".

While another simply added: "Get well soon".

Apraxia is a condition which affects an area of the brain that controls how we speak.

And Kamara, who featured for Swindon, Brentford and Stoke during his playing career, offered up a heartfelt farewell after it was confirmed he was going to be leaving Sky Sports.

His statement read: "My long career at Sky Sports has never felt like work. I've spent 24 terrific years at Sky, and leave with the best of memories.

"My time on Soccer AM, Goals on Sunday and, of course, on Soccer Saturday with Jeff has been - to coin a phrase - unbelievable.

"I've had the time of my life, and look forward to tuning in every Saturday as a fan."

Sky Sports colleagues Jeff Stelling and Paul Merson led the tributes, with Stelling saying: "The man is simply a genius, he's an absolute genius.

"I can say from my point of view it's been a privelege to work with Kammy for so long, he's a key part of the Soccer Saturday success story.

"His warmth, his energy, his humour, his ability to misread cards. No one worked harder. He's a good man, one of the very best, great friend, I will miss him enormously. Good luck Kammy!"

Merson added: "His knowledge of football is second to none. What a bloke and he loves his football.

"People will say he's funny but his knowledge of football was scary. He will be sorely missed."

