Love Island producers 'sign up England Knights rugby ace Jacques O'Neill for new series as he sets his sights on finding romance in Mallorca'

Love Island viewers will be hoping for some rough and tumble in the Spanish villa after producers 'signed up' rugby star Jacques O'Neill for the new series.

The sportsman, 23, plays for the Castleford Tigers but is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury, meaning he'll have plenty of time to rock up to the Spanish villa.

Jacques, who hails from Cumbria, began playing for the club in his teens and has even been called up to play for the England Knights early in his flourishing career.

The hunk has had great success on the pitch, having made 29 appearances for the Tigers since 2019.

And according to Rugby League Live, he could be set for success in the villa too as they report he'll be looking for love in the Mallorcan abode when the ITV2 show returns to screens next month.

Following his major hamstring surgery, Jacques only played six times the past season, while he was forced to miss the Challenge Cup Final.

While away from his pitch, he's very much a family man, often sharing snaps of his loved ones, especially mother Janet.

MailOnline contacted Love Island representatives for comment, with a spokesperson starting: 'Any names suggested are purely speculation at this stage.'

It comes as bosses have reportedly set their sights on stunning student Kat Harrison for this summer's series after falling for her 'brains and beauty'.

The Newcastle native, who previously dated Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna, attends Northumbria University and also works as a model.

It's claimed producers believe Kat has the 'full package' and she 'should be a shoe-in for the show'.

A source told The Sun: 'Kat is the mix for the next series of Love Island. She works as a model but is also a student at Northumbria uni.

'They think she has the full package, brains and beauty, and could bring a lot to the table. Kat really impressed and she should be a shoe-in for the show.

'She used to date Marty from Geordie Shore so is no stranger to a bit of the limelight. Getting onto Love Island will be a huge boost for her though and will show off her credentials in her own right.'

A Love Island spokesperson told MailOnline: 'Any names suggested are purely speculation at this stage.'

Meanwhile, it emerged show bosses were reportedly lining up stunning actress and influencer Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to appear on the upcoming series of the show.

The Turkish social media sensation is followed by a host of celebrities on Instagram with the likes of TOWIE's Pete Wicks and James Lock, and reality star Wayne Lineker among her web audience of 345,000.

Ekin-Su, who splits her time between London and Istanbul, and has appeared on television series Kuzey Yildizi in her home country, will set foot in the villa when the show launches on Monday 6 June, according to The Sun.

Beautician Sophie Draper was also reported to have been signed up to appear on Love Island.

The make-up artist dated Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash for four years before they went their separate ways last year.

Elsewhere, Love Island bosses have reportedly had to take action after it was suggested that that some hopefuls have been dumping their partners to get on the show.

The Sun reports that wannabe islanders have been keeping their relationships a secret and in some cases have even split up in a bid to secure a place on the ITV dating show.

But the publication adds that this move allegedly didn't wash with show bosses as they reminded potentials show stars that they have 'no interest in fame seekers.'

A source added to the publication that one budding islander, who was in talks with show bosses, was said to have promised their partner that they'd 'get back together' after the show after being unable to give up the opportunity to become famous.

An insider told the The Sun: 'Love Island bosses has no interest in fame seekers. They’re savvy to Islanders who think the show is a quick fix to fame and fortune.

'As has always been the case, Love Island bosses cast single Islanders who are looking for love. Nothing else will fly with them. Viewers tune in to watch relationships blossom, it's as simple as that.'

A Love Island spokesman told MailOnline: 'Our only stipulation is Islanders must be over 18, single and looking for love.'

Love Island series 8 begins Monday 6 June 2022 on ITV2.

