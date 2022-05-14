NJCAA Plains District (Region VI) Championship Pairings
10AM - (6) Cloud County (37-16) vs (47-10) (3) Kansas City KS. 1PM - (10) Hutchinson (36-21) vs (41-16) (2) Barton. 7PM - (5) Johnson...greatbendpost.com
