Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at 24, brother says

Cordell Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s 25-year-old son, saw that first-hand this week when his car was stolen on Wednesday, per TMZ. The entrepreneur’s 2022 BMW X6 was swiped, but not for long, because a tracking company narrowed down the search and passed information over to the Los Angeles Police Department after the car-jacking, the publication shares. Then, the LAPD reportedly retrieved the vehicle and arrested the alleged robber—who already had an active warrant and was booked on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle. TMZ reports that the vehicle’s keys were left inside the BMW, and stolen items were also found inside when it was recovered.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO