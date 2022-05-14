Abortion Rights Supporters Gather At Oklahoma State Capitol

Early morning showers are expected before temperatures ramp-up toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re tracking a few scattered storms at midday moving from the west to east across portions of northeastern OK. Most of this activity should end soon. Gusty south winds return by afternoon with highs reaching the mid-80s along with partly cloudy and slightly muggy conditions. Another small chance for a few storms will arrive later tonight and early Wednesday morning across far northern OK and southern Kansas. Severe threats will remain highest along the state line region tonight. Another limited chance for a few showers or storms remains Wednesday night into Thursday, mostly to the north of Tulsa. Both Wednesday and Thursday features highs in the lower 90s. A stronger upper-level system will arrive across the central plains for the latter half of the week bringing a cold front into the area Friday with thunderstorm chances, including the mention for a few strong and severe storms near or southeast of the metro.

TULSA, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO