ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Incredible moment monster shark sinks its teeth into fishing boat’s propeller and doesn’t let go

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THIS is the unbelievable moment a monster shark sank its teeth into the propeller of a fishing boat and refused to let go.

Four fishermen were enjoying their annual angling trip in Coral Bay, Western Australia, when the fearsome three-metre creature took a liking to their vessel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJYbZ_0feA3whw00
The shark locked its jaws onto the propeller Credit: Fever_fishing/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gu7i_0feA3whw00
It bit down for five minutes before giving up and swimming off Credit: Fever_fishing/Instagram

The bemused group unwittingly caught the predator on one of their lines on Wednesday.

They were forced to grapple with the beast for an hour before the bronze whaler shark emerged from the water and wrapped its jaws around the propeller at the back of the charter boat.

The giant shark kept its teeth locked on the propeller for five minutes as it attempted to eat it before finally giving up and swimming off.

In footage of the incident, one of the fishermen can be heard exclaiming: "He is a monster.

"He has chomped the motor.

"Oh man, this is nuts."

Captain Matt Zen told 9News he would never have expected a shark to munch on his boat in his "wildest dreams".

He said: "He took a liking to the engine and he hung on there for a good few minutes.

"We started to get a bit worried about how we were going to get him off."

Jarryd England - another of the group who call themselves Fever Fishing - said the predator "inhaled the entire propeller".

He added: "And that's a big engine".

It comes after footage emerged of a huge tiger shark suddenly lunging at a paddleboarder and throwing him into the sea off Western Australia.

Brodie Moss filmed the predator as it tried to catch a giant turtle inches below his toes - then chomped his board by mistake.

Western Australia is one of the world's hot spots for shark attacks on humans.

In November 2020 a bodyboarder was savaged to death near Broome, the eighth fatal attack that year.

A year later Brit dad Paul Millachip was mauled to death while swimming in Freemantle.

There were claims he was attacked by a great white and a tiger shark at the same time.

In February this year a British diving instructor was killed by a 15ft great white in Sydney.

Experts say most victims are bitten when the sharks mistake them for prey such as seals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWP8G_0feA3whw00
The fishermen accidentally caught the beast while fishing in waters off of Western Austrlia Credit: Fever_fishing/Instagram

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 6

Joseph Roberts
3d ago

Australia again the only place in the world where the sharks come up to your boat and try to eat your engine for lunch. lol 😆🤣

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Shark#Shark Attacks#Great White Shark#Tiger Shark#9news#Fever Fishing
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Pets
a-z-animals.com

What Animals Eat Great White Sharks?

Most would agree that sharks are at the top of the food chain, especially the greatly feared great white shark. But sharks have not taken over the oceans, so there must be some checks and balances in nature that keep their species in check. So what animals eat great white sharks? What animals are not afraid to take on one of the fiercest sharks in the world? Let’s find out!
ANIMALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
432K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy