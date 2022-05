The St. Louis Cardinals have a shortstop problem. There are a few internal candidates, but is the best option to go outside the organization for a solution?. The St. Louis Cardinals finally determined Paul DeJong‘s bat was so flaccid they needed to send him back to … well, the Redbirds – the actual ones in Memphis. Something had to change at the shortstop position, and the short-term plan is to give Brendan Donovan and Edmundo Sosa opportunities to earn the starting job.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO