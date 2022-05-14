ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariota will enter the pre-season as Atlanta Falcons starter

By Nick Halden
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith made it clear in recent comments that headed into the season Marcus Mariota would be considered the starting quarterback. Smith’s comments leave the door open for Desmond Ridder, however, with the head coach making it clear Mariota was starting as he was considered their current...

When will the Atlanta Falcons see Matt Ryan next?

For 14 years he was the face of the franchise, for 14 years he was the leader of the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Ryan is certainly one of, if not, the greatest Falcons player of all time. He set basically every passing record for the Atlanta Falcons. Nearly two months ago,...
Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
ESPN Computer Predicts The National Championship Game

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before we know it. The start of the 2022 college football regular season is only a couple of months away. Teams are a little more than two months away from reporting for fall camp. The regular season is set to begin in a little more than three months.
Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is Worried About 1 Major Program

During a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football. "One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."
Predicting The Browns Win/Losses In 2022

With an excessive amount of fanfare, the NFL released the 2022 schedules for all 32 teams this week. NFL schedulers put some quirks into the Cleveland Browns slate of games and left themselves open to speculation. Rumors of Baker Mayfield moving to Carolina might have prompted them to schedule the...
Dez Bryant is bullish on 1 rookie NFL quarterback

Dez Bryant believes that one rookie who shares his namesake has the chance to be a solid NFL quarterback. Bryant tweeted on Monday that he’s high on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder due to the quarterback’s approach and confidence. “The new league is built for the young guns,”...
Pair of former Falcons find new homes

Andrews was brought in last offseason but never got healthy enough to take the left guard job from Jalen Mayfield. For a moment, I assumed Andrews would be the presumptive starter, but he was placed on the IR after breaking his hand a short time after the 53-man roster was made official. The Falcons moved forward with Mayfield, deciding to take their lumps with the rookie. Andrews is a versatile interior lineman who should prove to be a decent depth piece in New Orleans.
Chicago Bulls could pursue these 3 free agents from the Miami Heat

While the rest of the NBA world is ready to see who makes it out of the conference finals, the Chicago Bulls sit back and only wonder: what could have been?. Head coach Billy Donovan had a tough hand dealt to him this year, between injuries to key players and an early health and safety protocol situation, Chicago’s season featured plenty of adversity.
5 shortstop trade options the St. Louis Cardinals should consider

The St. Louis Cardinals have a shortstop problem. There are a few internal candidates, but is the best option to go outside the organization for a solution?. The St. Louis Cardinals finally determined Paul DeJong‘s bat was so flaccid they needed to send him back to … well, the Redbirds – the actual ones in Memphis. Something had to change at the shortstop position, and the short-term plan is to give Brendan Donovan and Edmundo Sosa opportunities to earn the starting job.
Eagles sign rookie LB Nakobe Dean

One of the prospects who fell much farther down the board than expected in last month’s draft signed his rookie contract. The Eagles announced on Monday that they inked third-round linebacker Nakobe Dean to his first NFL deal. Dean enjoyed a highly productive three-year career at Georgia. His sophomore...
Oregon vs Georgia game time and TV network announced

We all knew when Oregon was going to face Georgia. We even knew where. Now we know what time and where to watch one of the Ducks’ biggest non-conference games in their history. Dan Lanning will coach his first game for Oregon when the Ducks face the defending champions the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on ABC. It’s no surprise the network picked up this contest as it’s one of the biggest games in the 2022 college football season. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it would be shocking if ESPN’s Gameday won’t be hand to cover Lanning as he faces off against the Bulldogs. These kinds of announcements only mean that college football is right around the corner and the speculation can end and the games can begin. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN's latest future defense power rankings
