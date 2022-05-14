Caesars Sportsbook named official sports betting partner of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and IMS announced Saturday a partnership to make Caesars Sportsbook an official sports betting partner of the Indy 500.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 are iconic American sports traditions,” said Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital. “Partnering with one of racing’s most iconic venues and ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ provides our customers with unique experiences through Caesars Rewards. This will be an impactful partnership for us that builds upon our commitment to the state of Indiana alongside the investments into our resorts and the communities they serve.”

The partnership includes race day support with video board placements, PA announcements, and program ads to promote Caesars. New customers are offered an exciting promotion: download the Caesars Sportsbook app and make a first-time deposit of $20 to receive $106 in free bets along with entry into the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza.

The plaza with include elevated viewing of the races, complimentary food and drink, live entertainment and racing games to go along with giveaways throughout the course of each race.

