ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

White Castle and Popeyes are giving away free food this weekend – how to get your hands on it

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaZG2_0feA1Iue00

SHOPPERS can snag free food at two popular fast food chains this weekend - but need to act fast before the deals expire.

Popeyes is celebrating National Buttermilk Buiscuit Day on May 14 and White Castle is giving out freebies for National Slider Day, which falls on May 15.

To land yourself some free Popeyes biscuits, you'll need to order from the southern chain through Grubhub today, May 14.

If you spend at least $15, you'll get a free biscuit added to your order.

Spend a little bit more and you'll unlock even more free, fresh, flaky biscuits.

Popeyes is giving out six biscuits on orders of $18 or more, and 12 to customers who spend at least $25 through Grubhub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oRl6_0feA1Iue00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hg4DY_0feA1Iue00

The offer only stands on National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, however, so you can snag free biscuits on Saturday, May 14.

White Castle and National Slider Day

In 1921, Kansas native Walter Anderson invented the slider, a smaller alternative to the hamburger steam-grilled on a bed of onions according to SeriousEats.

That same year, Anderson founded White Castle which became a fast food staple in part because of its sliders, and the fast food chain created a holiday to celebrate the miniature burgers.

More than a century later, consumers can enjoy free sliders to commemorate the history of the sandwich.

In 2015 White Castle created National Slider Day, which falls on May 15 annually.

Customers can grab a free cheese slider on Sunday by using a digital coupon that can be found on the chain's website and social pages.

No purchase is necessary to get your free burger.

"Giving our Cravers a complimentary slider on National Slider Day is one way of thanking our devoted fans," Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle, said in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zb36T_0feA1Iue00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FfJb_0feA1Iue00

For more fast food savings, a YouTuber shared tips to find discounts at five popular takeout spots.

best fast food apps that offer deals, freebies, and more.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Arby's Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich

Arby's has been known to retire quite a few of its popular menu items in its 60-year tenure, much to its fans' dismay. Among the fast food items we sadly lost in 2021 were the chain's beloved loaded Italian sandwich — a monstrosity of deli meats and fixings — as well as its pizza slider and ham slider. And in a particularly dreaded moment last fall, the company announced the discontinuation of Arby's potato cakes, a breakfast favorite, in favor of its new crinkle fries. Some customers were so passionate about the fried spuds, in fact, that nearly 4,000 of them signed a Change.org petition to bring them back.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Castle#Popeyes#Hamburger#Fast Food Chain#Food Drink#Grubhub#National Slider Day#Seriouseats
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell's New Menu Item Goes Big (Take That Wendy's)

Taco Bell never stops innovating. This leads to some unique ideas like a taco with a fried chicken shell, and it has led to countless iterations of products involving Doritos. That's a seemingly small innovation -- the Doritos Locos Taco -- which has not just appeared in dozens of variations on the Yum! Brands chain's menu, but has also inspired items like Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Mac 'N Cheetos, as well as a variety of other Cheetos menu items.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
Mashed

Wendy's Has A Sweet $1 Deal For National Hamburger Month

In the 1994 book, "The Primal Cheeseburger," author Elizabeth Rozin declared, "If the melting pot exists, the cheeseburger may well be its most palpable product; to take a bite of it is to take a bite of history." But even without the dairy topping, a hamburger is a bite of history worth savoring. According to National Today, the sandwich originated from a snack called a Hamburgh sausage that resembled a meatball and came with bread. The modern image of this dish stems back to the 1904 World's Fair, where hamburgers appeared as a novelty food. Later, they were formalized by White Castle.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Arby's Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most-Disliked Sandwiches

Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
432K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy