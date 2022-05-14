PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Expanding Brand to Frisco

New Orleans coffee chain PJ’s is prepping to set up a new North Texas shop in Frisco .

Coming to 7967 Custer Rd, suite 100, the new location will join retail and office condo park The Arbors on Custer .

Work on the 1,800 square foot space is expected to start in June and be completed in September. It will cost an estimated $200,000.

Founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan (yep, that’s where the PJ comes from!), the brand serves a wide variety of iced, frozen, hot, cold brew, and nitro-infused coffees using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries.

PJ’s famous iced coffees are brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two thirds less acidic – a process that was pioneered decades ago by Jordan.

Some locations also sell beignets and king cake by the slice. The brand’s favorited seasonal drink is the King Cake Latte – a Mardi Gras favorite made with rich Espresso Dolce and steamed milk, flavored with vanilla and cinnamon, and then topped with whipped cream and purple sanding sugar. There’s also the cold brews – King Cake Protein Velvet Ice and Zulu Coconut Iced Mocha.

The brand began its North Texas expansion in 2020 when it opened its McKinney location on W University Dr. Since then, it has opened shops in Euless, Grand Prairie, Northlake, and North Dallas on Midway Rd. A North Richland Hills location is also in the works and is expected to open summer 2022.