ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Expanding Brand to Frisco

By Danita White
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyCZC_0feA15WS00

New Orleans coffee chain PJ’s is prepping to set up a new North Texas shop in Frisco .

Coming to 7967 Custer Rd, suite 100, the new location will join retail and office condo park The Arbors on Custer .

Work on the 1,800 square foot space is expected to start in June and be completed in September. It will cost an estimated $200,000.

Founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan (yep, that’s where the PJ comes from!), the brand serves a wide variety of iced, frozen, hot, cold brew, and nitro-infused coffees using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries.

PJ’s famous iced coffees are brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two thirds less acidic – a process that was pioneered decades ago by Jordan.

Some locations also sell beignets and king cake by the slice. The brand’s favorited seasonal drink is the King Cake Latte – a Mardi Gras favorite made with rich Espresso Dolce and steamed milk, flavored with vanilla and cinnamon, and then topped with whipped cream and purple sanding sugar. There’s also the cold brews – King Cake Protein Velvet Ice and Zulu Coconut Iced Mocha.

The brand began its North Texas expansion in 2020 when it opened its McKinney location on W University Dr. Since then, it has opened shops in Euless, Grand Prairie, Northlake, and North Dallas on Midway Rd. A North Richland Hills location is also in the works and is expected to open summer 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EiVI_0feA15WS00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Frisco, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Restaurants
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Euless, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
Northlake, TX
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Frisco, TX
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Coffee Beans#Iced Coffee#Food Drink#Mardi Gras#Espresso Dolce#W University Dr
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
0
Followers
25
Post
5
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy