Here’s Where pOpshelf Will Open in Lewisville, Prosper

By Danita White
What Now Dallas
 3 days ago
Two more North Texas locations for Dollar General’s new retail store concept will be popping up soon.

pOpshelf is coming to Lewisville and Prosper and both store locations are likely to open by the end of the year.

pOpshelf in Lewisville will open at 709 Hebron Pkwy in Lakepointe Towne Crossing. The space will be 13,554 square feet. The Prosper location will open at 1000 South Preston Rd . It will occupy a space of 10,850 square feet.

First launched in fall 2020 by Dollar General, the first two pOpshelf stores opened near Nashville, Tennessee in late October 2020. At the end of 2021, Dollar General announced that it would be accelerating pOpshelf store openings with the goal of having approximately 1,000 stores by the end of 2025. It further announced that it would be expanding the brand into Texas with the first stores slated to open in the early part of 2022.

pOpshelf’s first Texas stores opened in mid- April 2022 with locations in Allen, Houston, McKinney, San Antonio, and Watagua.

The stores are designed as a fun, affordable and stress-free shopping experience. Guests can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs and much more – with approximately 95 percent of items priced at $5 or less!

