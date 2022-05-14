VA and Elks Lodge to host Veterans benefits event in Miami, Okla.

PITTSBURG, Kan. – One person is dead, one injured, and another in custody following a shooting late Saturday night in Pittsburg. According to the Pittsburg Police Department, just before 11:00pm Saturday night, numerous 911 calls came in of people reporting multiple gunshots around the 100 Block of West 23rd Street. When officers arrived, they located two female victims. 40-year-old Stephanie Short of Pittsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. 46-year-old Velma Cubie of Kansas City had gunshot wounds as well and was transported to Via Christi in stable condition. Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old James Hamilton of Pittsburg. Hamilton was taken into custody by police. Officials have requested charges of murder in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree. Read more abut the shooting here.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO