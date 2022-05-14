ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VA and Elks Lodge to host Veterans benefits event in Miami, Okla.

By STAFF REPORTS
cherokeephoenix.org
Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, Okla. – On May 20, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Elks Lodge in Miami, Oklahoma will host a Presumptive Conditions Campaign event focused on identifying and assisting Veterans across northeastern Oklahoma who may have presumptive disabilities and might be eligible for a VA pension...

