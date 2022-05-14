ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

One dead after overnight crash in Bonita Springs

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a wooded area on Matheson Ave near Leitner Creek Drive in Bonita Springs.

Bonita Springs Fire and Lee County EMS crew arrived at the scene at around 11:22 PM Friday night.

Matheson Avenue is closed at this time.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently investigating the scene.

Further information is unknown at this time.

