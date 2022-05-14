One dead after overnight crash in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a wooded area on Matheson Ave near Leitner Creek Drive in Bonita Springs.

Bonita Springs Fire and Lee County EMS crew arrived at the scene at around 11:22 PM Friday night.

Matheson Avenue is closed at this time.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently investigating the scene.

Further information is unknown at this time.

Count on NBC2 to provide updates as the story develops.