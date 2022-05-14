ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Vendors sought for June 15 Festus Senior Expo

By Laura Marlow
myleaderpaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is still space available for vendors to take part in the Festus Senior Expo, set for 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 15, at the Quality Inn in Festus. Grand Times, Leader Publications’ magazine for seniors, sponsors the event, which is...

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Spotlight Community Theatre debuts May 19

A new community theater group called Spotlight Community Theatre-Jeffco will put on its first public production on May 19 at the Sunset Park outdoor stage, 816 Parkview Drive, in Festus. Residents from all around Jefferson County will take part in the production, which is called the Acting Troupe Showcase and...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Photo for Arnold anniversary book to be taken May 22

Former and current Fox C-6 School District students, along with longtime Arnold residents, are invited to help celebrate the founding of the city by being part of a group photo that could be featured on the cover of a coffee-table book commemorating the city’s 50th anniversary. Anyone who attended...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Carol Soppeland, 75, of Fenton

Carol Soppeland, 75, of Fenton died May 2, 2022. Ms. Soppeland attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and became a registered nurse. She worked as a surgical nurse in the St. Louis area and later, for time, in California before moving back to the area to care for her parents. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. Born Dec. 7, 1946, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Mel and Ramona Soppeland.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro R-3 tries out bus camera system

After a Jefferson County youngster was struck by a school bus and killed late last year, a couple of Hillsboro residents developed a school bus safety camera system, and the Hillsboro R-3 School District has begun using it. Bob Griffey and Jeff Nichols, co-owners of SafeAssist Innovations, developed the camera...
HILLSBORO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
Festus, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Roland Eugene Bins, 79, Crystal City

Roland Eugene Bins, 79, of Crystal City died May 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Bins was a retired parts man for Boemler Chevrolet in Arnold. He was a member of the Piedmont Eagles Club and the First Baptist Church of Festus-Crystal City and enjoyed boats, fishing and hunting. Born March 8, 1943, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Opal Luella (King) and Fred William Bins.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Mary Frances Janky, 78, De Soto

Mary Frances Janky, 78, of De Soto died May 14, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mrs. Janky retired from the Festus Police Department as a records clerk. She enjoyed playing cards and bridge, sewing, cooking, canning and gardening. Born Feb. 7, 1944, in Omaha, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Katherine June (Nielsen) and William George Craven Sr.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Catalytic converters stolen from RVs, bus at two Eureka businesses

Eureka Police are investigating the thefts of catalytic converters from a total of six vehicles parked at two businesses on South Outer Road. In all, six converters were stolen, and the damage to the vehicles was estimated at $12,000, police reported. Officers were called at about 8:20 a.m. April 21...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, Cedar Hill

Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, of Cedar Hill died May 12, 2022, at St. Andrews of Francis Place in Eureka. Mrs. Godwin was a 1941 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School. She attended Park College and graduate from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She was a longtime educator, teaching kindergarten and first grade at schools in in Valley Park, Antonio, Dittmer and House Springs. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff, where she was an ordained elder, choir member, leader of the Presbyterian women’s groups and teacher of kindergarten classes. For many years, she opened the church by 7 a.m., praying at each pew, the pulpit, the choir loft, and each room, making sure all the lights were on and making coffee ready for fellowship hour before going to Sunday School. She was a longtime volunteer at Lucy Lee Hospital (now PBRMC). She moved to Cedar Hill in 2016 to live with her daughters. Born Aug. 13, 1924, in Poplar Bluff, she was the sixth of seven children of the late Lynn Thomas and Columbia Marting Metz Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Orville “Torchy” Godwin, whom she married Nov. 26, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff.
CEDAR HILL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expos#Grand Times#Leader Publications
myleaderpaper.com

LaSalle Springs teacher is district’s top teacher

Even though LaSalle Springs Middle School teacher Bergen Toth was one of three finalists for Rockwood School District’s Teacher of the Year award, she didn’t think her name would be called during the district’s ROSE Award Ceremony May 1 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Chesterfield. However, she...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

David L. Seiferd, 75, Hillsboro

David L. Seiferd, 75, of Hillsboro died May 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Mr. Seiferd was a U.S. Army veteran and a Mason. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the VWF post in Cedar Hill. Born July 20, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lucille (Szydlowski) and Lester Seiferd. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years: Pamela Seiferd.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, Farmington

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, of Farmington died May 14, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Simms was a member of New Beginnings Worship Centre where he served on the board. He was a softball and baseball umpire for MSHSAA for many years. He was a member of Elks Lodge Post 2583 in Desloge and Missouri Professional Land Surveyors Association. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bowling with his wife on their Split Happens bowling team and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Born Nov. 24, 1960, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of Eva Jane (Harrington) Simms and the late Ronald Eugene Simms.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Work begins on additions at Antonia, Meramec Heights schools

Antonia and Meramec Heights elementary schools will look very different in early 2023. Preliminary work is under way at both schools, paving the way for an addition to be built at each building. On Monday, May 9, district officials said more noticeable construction work is expected to begin within the...
ANTONIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
myleaderpaper.com

Ann M. Walshauser, 94, De Soto

Ann M. Walshauser, 94, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center. Mrs. Walshauser was a homemaker. Born July 25, 1927, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Nellie “Dolly” (Lawrence) and Anthony Simonic Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Walshauser.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

More than $24,000 worth of roofing materials stolen in Arnold

Arnold Police are trying to identify two people suspected of stealing $24,780 worth of roofing materials from outside a building at 123 Manufacturers Drive, Detective Lt. Jason Valentine said. A trailer believed to have been used during the theft was later found outside a home in the 2400 block Starling...
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Kenneth William Blecha, 53, Festus

Kenneth William Blecha, 53, of Festus died May 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Blecha worked in maintenance for the Missouri Department of Transportation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors and listening to music. Born March 20, 1969, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Joan (Hertenstein) and Donald Blecha.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, Festus

Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, of Festus died May 10, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center. Mrs. Mellor was the daughter of the late Mary June and James Stiffler. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Patrick Mellor; three children: Kimberly Hakim, Cathy (Richard) Hart and Patrick (Sharlynn) Mellor ; nine grandchildren: Austin Hakim, Hayley Hakim, Grace Hakim, Matthew Mellor, Zachary Mellor, Christopher Mellor, Conner Mellor, Caitlin Lefarth and Nathan Lefarth; seven great-grandchildren: Mason Mellor, Ezra Mellor, Olivia Mellor, Everett Mellor, Jamie Hakim, Julian Hakim and Josephine Hakim; and seven siblings: Patricia Coffelt, Pam Thomann, Sue Stiffler, Liz Duvall, Theresa Knott, James Stiffler and Mary Gaffney. She was preceded in death by two children: Thomas Mellor and James Mellor; one grandchild: Tanner Mellor; and two siblings: Bernie Stiffler and Ann Robson.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man arrested at casino after allegedly stealing pickup in Festus

A 38-year-old De Soto man suspected of stealing a pickup in Festus recently was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol inside the River City Casino in St. Louis County, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the owner of the 2005 Ford pickup, a 64-year-old man, called Festus...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

City-owned johnboat stolen from Eureka wastewater treatment facility

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of a city-owned boat from a wastewater treatment facility at 33 Truitt Drive. A section of fence surrounding the facility previously had been removed because flood mediation work was underway at the site, police reported. A 14-foot, green 2014 Bass Track johnboat had been...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Missouri legislators note achievements, dysfunction after session

(The Center Square) – As leaders of both parties in the Missouri House and Senate reviewed the 2022 legislative session, they praised achievements and criticized dysfunction. “Taxpayers want to see results,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters on Friday after the session ended. “I think that is...
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Mary Louise Pashia, 74, De Soto

Mary Louise Pashia, 74, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Pashia was a homemaker. Born June 1, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Umphenour) Huskey. She is survived by one child: Melody Grice of De Soto; and two grandchildren.
DE SOTO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy