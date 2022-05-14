Woman arrested after shooting grandmother’s boyfriend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman wanted for murder was arrested Friday, according to police. Metro police said Timethia Bryant, 22, was wanted...www.wsmv.com
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman wanted for murder was arrested Friday, according to police. Metro police said Timethia Bryant, 22, was wanted...www.wsmv.com
Calling all available and eligible bachelors: This young Black Woman is availableand just needs an understanding man in her life. Someone who will just let her do and say anything that she wants and gives her jewelry on demand. She's a steal, however you have to go now and bond her out because there will be brothers lined up to date her.May be the best Man win, good luck !
Comments / 2