Nashville, TN

Woman arrested after shooting grandmother’s boyfriend

By Mary Alice Royse
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman wanted for murder was arrested Friday, according to police. Metro police said Timethia Bryant, 22, was wanted...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 2

Earth Reign
3d ago

Calling all available and eligible bachelors: This young Black Woman is availableand just needs an understanding man in her life. Someone who will just let her do and say anything that she wants and gives her jewelry on demand. She's a steal, however you have to go now and bond her out because there will be brothers lined up to date her.May be the best Man win, good luck !

Reply(1)
3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he “violently beat up” a manager at Joe’s Crab Shack off Broadway on Monday evening. Officers were dispatched to the call around 5:40 p.m. and witnessed told officers that Michael Deckard, 34, had “violently beat up” the manager. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a severe cut to his head.
Comments / 0

Community Policy