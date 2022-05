The benefits of self-control are legion, easily laudable: high credibility and trustworthiness, strong relationships and broad satisfaction, and enhanced productivity and success. Self-control is part of the brain’s executive function (e.g., important in ADHD and meditation response), the cornerstone of effectiveness, because self-control allows optimized allocation of mental resources, the ability to say “no” to temptations and to focus on the task at hand (“inhibitory self-control”), the ability to regulate aversion to work to diminish procrastination, and the capacity to manage desires and to regulate emotions—remaining “calm, cool and collected”.

