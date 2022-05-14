Inside Kailia Posey’s final days that saw her celebrate sweet 16 and prom before Toddlers and Tiaras star’s shock death

TODDLERS & Tiaras star Kailia Posey had celebrated both her prom and her 16th birthday just days before her tragic death earlier this month.

Her mother Marcy confirmed the shocking news of the teen's passing, calling Kailia her "baby forever."

On April 20, Kailia took to her Instagram to celebrate her milestone birthday.

In a gallery post, she shared photos with friends and her family alongside some birthday-themed emojis and hashtags such as: #birthdaygirl #bestfriend #fundays #dinner #washington and #feelinggood.

Kailia's friends took to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

One Instagram user wrote: "super sweet sixteen Kai"

Another added: "Happy Birthday Kailia. LongLive Stay Blessed"

Some also took to Facebook to congratulate Kailia on her special day.

Cambrie Littlefield wrote: "BIG NEWS!! KAILIA IS 16 TODAY! I’m not sure how this happened to fast.

"Kailia you’re the best fishing buddy, model, sushi date, competitor, friend, shopping partner, assistant, gym buddy and best selfies taker anyone could ever ask for!

"LoL You have been such a blessing in my life!! I love you to the moon and back today is all about you my girl! Have the best day"

Just two days before her death was announced, Kailia posted a TikTok that shows her and a friend wearing gowns and dancing.

She titled it: "prom?!"

Posey, 16, was found dead in a state park a short distance from her family's home in Lynden, Washington, on May 2.

The beauty queen, who rose to fame on the controversial TLC show Toddlers & Tiaras, died from asphyxia due to ligature strangulation in her car. Her death was ruled a suicide.

The teen was best known for appearing on the popular TLC series which showed kids prepping to compete in beauty pageants.

Many of Kailia's fans took to her Instagram to share their condolences as one person wrote: "Thank you for being someone to look up to Kailia. Rest in peace."

Another said: "You’ll be missed. Rest easy pretty girl," as one included: "My heart is absolutely shattered. I love and miss you forever... fly high Kailia."

Kailia's Instagram showed the TV star posing with friends as well as doing contortion.

"Great contortion class today, learning new skills is a great filling thank you," she wrote alongside a short clip of her in action.

In a throwback scene from Toddlers and Tiaras, Kailia's mom described her then 10-year-old daughter as a "cuddling puppy and a spicy little monkey."

She continued: "When Kailia was younger, and she was three, she started doing pageants and she's a pro when she hits that stage.

"She'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro."

"I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia," Marcy added.

