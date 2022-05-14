ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Inside Kailia Posey’s final days that saw her celebrate sweet 16 and prom before Toddlers and Tiaras star’s shock death

By G. P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TODDLERS & Tiaras star Kailia Posey had celebrated both her prom and her 16th birthday just days before her tragic death earlier this month.

Her mother Marcy confirmed the shocking news of the teen's passing, calling Kailia her "baby forever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2td2mD_0fe9ymDU00
Kailia Posey celebrated her birthday on Instagram just days before her tragic death at the age of 16 Credit: Instagram/Kailia Posey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbHLK_0fe9ymDU00
She shared a gallery post that included pictures with family and friends Credit: Instagram/Kailia Posey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0vJE_0fe9ymDU00
Kailia also posed with her parents and brothers to celebrate the occasion Credit: Instagram/Kailia Posey

On April 20, Kailia took to her Instagram to celebrate her milestone birthday.

In a gallery post, she shared photos with friends and her family alongside some birthday-themed emojis and hashtags such as: #birthdaygirl #bestfriend #fundays #dinner #washington and #feelinggood.

Kailia's friends took to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

One Instagram user wrote: "super sweet sixteen Kai"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hh6rS_0fe9ymDU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NIk1_0fe9ymDU00

Another added: "Happy Birthday Kailia. LongLive Stay Blessed"

Some also took to Facebook to congratulate Kailia on her special day.

Cambrie Littlefield wrote: "BIG NEWS!! KAILIA IS 16 TODAY! I’m not sure how this happened to fast.

"Kailia you’re the best fishing buddy, model, sushi date, competitor, friend, shopping partner, assistant, gym buddy and best selfies taker anyone could ever ask for!

"LoL You have been such a blessing in my life!! I love you to the moon and back today is all about you my girl! Have the best day"

Just two days before her death was announced, Kailia posted a TikTok that shows her and a friend wearing gowns and dancing.

She titled it: "prom?!"

Posey, 16, was found dead in a state park a short distance from her family's home in Lynden, Washington, on May 2.

The beauty queen, who rose to fame on the controversial TLC show Toddlers & Tiaras, died from asphyxia due to ligature strangulation in her car. Her death was ruled a suicide.

The teen was best known for appearing on the popular TLC series which showed kids prepping to compete in beauty pageants.

Many of Kailia's fans took to her Instagram to share their condolences as one person wrote: "Thank you for being someone to look up to Kailia. Rest in peace."

Another said: "You’ll be missed. Rest easy pretty girl," as one included: "My heart is absolutely shattered. I love and miss you forever... fly high Kailia."

Kailia's Instagram showed the TV star posing with friends as well as doing contortion.

"Great contortion class today, learning new skills is a great filling thank you," she wrote alongside a short clip of her in action.

In a throwback scene from Toddlers and Tiaras, Kailia's mom described her then 10-year-old daughter as a "cuddling puppy and a spicy little monkey."

She continued: "When Kailia was younger, and she was three, she started doing pageants and she's a pro when she hits that stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zb36T_0fe9ymDU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FfJb_0fe9ymDU00

"She'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro."

"I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia," Marcy added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Te4ud_0fe9ymDU00
The TV star posted a TikTok dancing with a friend (right) which she titled: "prom?!" Credit: Tiktok/kailiaposey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZ1Wa_0fe9ymDU00
Kailia was best known for appearing on the popular TLC series which showed kids prepping to compete in beauty pageants Credit: Instagram/Kailia Posey

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Who was Kailia Posey?

TODDLERS and Tiaras star Kailia Posey passed away at only 16 years old. Her mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced her daughter's death in a Facebook post on May 2, 2022. Kailia Posey starred in Toddlers and Tiaras in 2012 when she was just 10 years old and her mom trained her to be a contortionist as part of her talent.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Prince William succeeds after pleading with his grandmother the Queen to issue special award – details

Deborah James, also known as Bowelbabe and host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast, has been honoured with a Damehood. The 40-year-old, who earlier this week announced she is receiving end-of-life care for her bowel cancer, said on Thursday she was "blown away and crying at the honour". According to the Sun, who reportedly led calls for her to be recognised, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and No10 Downing Street, pulled out all the stops to make it happen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#Toddler#Suicide#Tiktok
Popculture

'7 Little Johnstons': Liz Breaks Big News to Her Parents, and They're Not Thrilled in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston is finally breaking the big news to her parents about plans to live with boyfriend Brice, but Trent and Amber Johnston aren't exactly celebrating their daughter's relationship milestone. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of the TLC show, Liz stops by her parents to deliver the news she's been nervous to share with her mom and dad.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
432K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy