ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Chief Schubert's future in question, transitional report says

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziCyE_0fe9yiga00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnZk9_0fe9yiga00
Transitional report calls for a new Pittsburgh police chief 01:05

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new voice may be needed to replace current Pittsburgh Police Chief, Scott Schubert, according to a transitional report from Mayor Ed Gainey's office.

The latest string of gun violence has caused Mayor Gainey's transition team to question whether or not Chief Schubert is still the right man for the job. Gainey's team believes it is imperative that the next police chief is committed to a new vision for public safety.

The transition team's report also stated that police need to rebuild trust between the community and the department itself by investing in anti-violence workforce development as well as identifying the key people and places driving the violence around the city.

Mayor Gainey has full confidence in Chief Schubert and his team.

"Let me say this again: I have tremendous confidence in our police force. One of the things that's beginning to change is that we've got more community engagement in regards to what's going on, which is great. That's what we've been talking about for a long time," Gainey said.

Gainey said he'll have more to share after reviewing the team's entire report.

Comments / 7

Victoria Harris
3d ago

He does awesome! The question is Gainey who is not doing nothing. All his promises and he can't deliver and need the heat up off him! Isn't it always this way with these do nothing politicians after they get in office!

Reply
3
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County form task force to address domestic violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The uptick in violence across the region is one issue that local leaders have on their plate right now.But violence closer to home is another. On Monday, Allegheny County and Pittsburgh announced a new partnership to help address domestic violence. According to the National Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, one in three women and one in four men will be victims of domestic abuse. County 911 receives more than 80 domestic violence calls per day, a number that increased during the pandemic. That is why Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced the creation of the Intimate Partner Violence Reform Leadership Task Force.The team will work on things like reform, public awareness, intervention, and helping local groups and shelters. The team wants to identify the gaps and needs in the current system of care and help prevent future tragedies. The task force is made up of more than 20 professionals in law, social services, health and law enforcement. They have already met to discuss key issues surrounding domestic violence. They will meet again soon and eventually on an annual basis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge orders hold on Pittsburgh's rental registry

A judge has ordered a stay on Pittsburgh’s rental registry, a program that was struck down in court once before. This comes as the Apartment Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh is suing the city over the measure, which was set to go into effect on May 29. City Council in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Gun Violence#Kdka
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews on scene for fire in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that fire crews are on the scene for a fire in Carnegie. The fire is located in the 400 block of Newkirk Street. 911 said the call for the fire came in at 9:33 p.m. There are no reported...
CARNEGIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
New Pittsburgh Courier

Fred Logan: The crisis of Black Power, morality, illegal drugs and narcoviolence, Part II

The crisis of drugs and violence is a moral crisis. But Black people have never had the collective power to implement their moral indignation as public policy in the Black community. At the very least, they would have dispersed the rampant outdoor drug markets in their neighborhoods. These open markets with their turf wars, drive-by shootings, street drug robberies, and other outdoor crimes account for much of the disparity between drug related violence in Black and White communities. Thus far, the Pittsburgh police have, despite ever increasing supply-demand pressure, been able to contain much of the city’s white retail drug trade indoors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former US attorney calls mass shootings 'organized domestic terrorism'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a weekend of several mass shootings including the racist attack in a Buffalo grocery store, at a California church and at a Milwaukee entertainment area, we're asking why. According to former U.S. Attorney David Hickton, these mass shootings are not lone wolf attacks. He believes many of the shooters cite each other and praise their actions before committing their own atrocity.  Buffalo is one of the latest cities to fall victim to acts of hate as a gunman killed 10 people inside a grocery store.  'We need to stop burying our heads in the sand about what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'I'm very frustrated': Problems at Ross Township polling place leave some voters upset

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- While many people headed to the polls Tuesday morning, some could not cast their ballots.Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said polling locations in Pittsburgh, West Deer, Monroeville and Tarentum had a delayed start. The McKnight United Methodist Church in Ross Township did not open to voters until 9:30 a.m., which was two and a half hours late. Poll workers said there are two reasons they couldn't open on time. Someone did not show up to unlock the door and the elections judge did not come due to health issues. Downs said the Elections Division was...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Refugee Case Worker, Wildlife Animal Care, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Business Development Lead. Local food justice nonprofit 412 Food Rescue is seeking a full-time Business Development Lead to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former State Senator and Pittsburgh City Council President Jim Ferlo dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A firebrand of a politician, Jim Ferlo has died.Ferlo was a longtime member of Pittsburgh City Council and fought passionately for the causes he believed in.One of those times was when he sat in front of a group of bulldozes when they arrived to tear down the old Syria Mosque.Ferlo served as the President of Pittsburgh City Council from 1994 to 1998 and then moved on to the State Senate in 2003, where he served until 2015."Jim was always somebody who was looking out for people he didn't feel were represented, the poor, the people on the margins of life. Jim was always looking out for those folks," said Allegheny Co. Executive Rich Fitzgerald."But it was from his heart though, that's what he believed. He wasn't afraid to come to Harrisburg and talk to our colleagues who were from different parts of the state and didn't understand what was taking place in urban settings like Pittsburgh," said Pa. Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Jay Costa.Governor Wolf has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Ferlo's honor.Ferlo was 70 years old and was still active in local Democratic politics.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Firefighters union says city awarded contract for engines without input

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire chief and the union say they were shocked when the city agreed to purchase three engines for $1.8 million, even though they had no input. The union is now calling for an investigation to find out why. For years, the Spencer pumper specifically designed for the city's hills, narrow streets and tight turns has been the bureau's engine of choice. But last year, the city entered a $1.8 million contract with another company for three new engines which the fire union president Ralph Sicuro says didn't fit the bill. Sicuro: "There were over...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former State Sen. Jim Ferlo dies at age 70

Former State Sen. Jim Ferlo has died. Ferlo represented the 38th Senatorial District, encompassing portions of Pittsburgh and parts of Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties. He served in that seat from 2003 until 2015 and served as the Democratic Chairman of the Law and Justice Committee. Ferlo also was the Democratic Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy