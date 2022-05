Three pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Richmond County. The sheriff’s office says it happened around 2:00 Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Gordon Highway at Madrid Drive near Fort Gordon. An eastbound vehicle hit the pedestrians as they were walking to a car, then fled from the scene. The victims, two men and a woman, were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The woman’s back was reportedly broken. Authorities so far don’t have a description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO