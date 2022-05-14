ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Naugatuck Man Sentenced For Distributing Heroin

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
A Naugatuck man has been sentenced for distributing heroin. Photo Credit: Pixabay/RenoBeranger

A Connecticut man will spend more than two years in prison after being sentenced for distributing heroin, federal officials announced.

New Haven County resident Adam Mines, age 38, of Naugatuck, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in December 2021 to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

US Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said that according to court documents and statements made in court, in May 2020, the DEA New Haven Task Force and Waterbury Police Department began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was distributing large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and crack in the Waterbury area, and was believed to be headed by Zachary Lee Foster.

The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps on multiple phones used by members of the organization, physical surveillance, controlled purchases of narcotics, and motor vehicle stops that resulted in the seizure of drugs, she said.

According to prosecutors, the investigation found that Foster was working with Jason Metz, of Naugatuck, to distribute narcotics, and between November 2020 and January 2021, Mines was intercepted multiple times on a wiretap ordering distribution quantities of heroin from Metz.

Metz then sold the drugs to his own customers, they said.

Mines, Foster, and Metz were among 17 charged by a federal grand jury in New Haven in March 2021.

Avery said that Mines has been detained since his arrest on March 3, 2021.

On the day of his arrest, investigators executed seven search warrants and seized approximately 40,000 bags of suspected heroin, 350 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, and nine firearms.

Metz and Foster also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Comments / 2

