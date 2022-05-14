ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

After surviving early season storms Salina looks strong amidst playoff push

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago

Despite a 2-2 start, several early-season suspensions, and the loss of both reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Tyrie Adams and MVP Tracy Brooks, the Salina Liberty look like strong contenders again as the team heads into the final four games of their season. When at full strength, the...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Trojans tally ten hits in mercy-rule regional rout of Nickerson

The Southeast of Saline baseball team started postseason play with a bang, rolling the Nickerson Panthers in a 15-1 mercy rule victory to advance to the regional semifinals. Nickerson collected just their second win of the season in a shock play-in upset of Smoky Valley, but the Panthers were ill-equipped to handle an SES lineup that tallied ten hits in just four innings.
NICKERSON, KS
Salina Post

T-Bird baseball falls to KCKCC in 1st game of Plains District tourney

CONCORDIA - Early morning offensive struggles would see the Cloud County Community College baseball team not put a runner on-base until the top of the seventh leading to a 5-1 defeat to No. 3 seed Kansas City Kansas Community College in the opening game of the 2022 NJCAA Plains District Tournament at Tointon Family Stadium at Kansas State University in Manhattan on Tuesday.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Liberty drop defensive duel with Omaha

After falling behind Omaha for a second time this season the Salina Liberty once again battled back but this time, came up just short in the fourth quarter falling to the Beef 14-11. Salina falls to 4-3 on the season, dropping to fifth place in the CIF standings while the...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Sacred Heart softball defeats Bennington, advances in regional

BELLEVILLE - The Sacred Heart High School softball team defeated Bennington High School, 7-1 on Monday at the 2A-1A regionals in Belleville. In what was a pitchers duel for most of the game, Sacred Heart finally put four runs on the board in the fifth inning to extend its earlier slim lead. On the mound, Sacred Heart was lead by Emilee Blythe, who struck out 12 while walking only one. Bennington countered with Maleah Ingram, who recorded 11 strikeouts of her own.
SACRED HEART, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Salina, KS
Basketball
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Salina, KS
Sports
bringonthecats.com

SLATE: Two more football transfers for Kansas State

The weekend got off to a good start for Kansas State football, as two more transfers flew out of the Manhattan end of the portal. Sophomore cornerback Javione Carr comes to K-State from Arizona, while Justice Clemons, another defensive back, will arrive from Tyler (Tex.) Junior College. Carr, at 5’11”,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Trojans prepare for likely Viking rematch in regional quarterfinal

The Southeast of Saline baseball team will kick off postseason play on Monday with an approximate 4:00 first pitch against the winner of 5-13 Smoky Valley and 1-19 Nickerson. This quarterfinal matchup, likely against a Vikings team the Trojans defeated twice back in April, will set Southeast off on another quest for an elusive ticket to the state tournament, something SES hasn’t acquired since 2003.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Format#The Salina Liberty#Billings#Salina Hc Heron O Neal
Salina Post

Beloit Elementary named National School of Character

TOPEKA — Two Kansas elementary schools are being recognized for their focus on strong character development. Beloit Elementary School, Beloit Unified School District 273, was announced Tuesday as a 2022 National School of Character, and McClure Elementary School, Topeka USD 501, was recognized as a State School of Character.
BELOIT, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State basketball player ready for the pros

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Tray Buchanan averaged more than 25 points per game and shot 40.8% from three this past season. If you think that’s impressive, there’s more to him. Buchanan didn’t decide he wanted to be a professional basketball player until 6th grade. Football was his first love, but his middle school in Chicago didn’t […]
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salina Post

Local, area students inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at K-State

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, Beta of Kansas, has inducted new members to the nation's oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Phi Beta Kappa has more than 500,000 members. Since its founding at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia...
MANHATTAN, KS
bringonthecats.com

Kansas State Basketball: Help Wanted

Not going to lie to y’all, I’m a bit confused about what’s going on with Kansas State basketball at the moment. Me being confused isn’t particularly concerning, because the only person who needs to know the plan is Coach Tang and his staff, but it’s a little hard to parse from the outside looking in. His recent interview with Kellis Robinett in the Eagle didn’t clarify much for me, in fact, it made things even murkier. I was a little taken aback by his statement that “when I was coming in I thought there were only three guys I would want to stay.” That’s nothing, if not a bold statement, but one facilitated by the current state of college basketball. At the very least we can take the “kids should want to play for a school and not a coach” narrative, douse it in gasoline and toss a match.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Class of 2022 joins the ranks of Salina Central alumni

Sunday afternoon, Tony's Pizza Events Center saw a huge gathering of Mustangs as family, friends, and USD 305 personnel gathered to celebrate the Salina High School Central Class of 2022. "I remember sitting where you are as I graduated from Salina Central. Dr. Brungardt (current Central principal) was seated nearby...
SALINA, KS
allaccess.com

KICT (T95)/Wichita Names Phyliss D’Eugenio PD

SUMMIT MEDIA's Active Rock KICT (T95)/WICHITA, KS has named PHYLISS D’EUGENIO the new PD and daytime personality for the station, replacing KEVIN "MEATBALL" KERR who left KICT for Mornings on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Rock WRKR/KALAMAZOO, MI (NET NEWS 4/25/22). She joins SUMMITMEDIA from RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS in IDAHO FALLS, ID, where she was the APD/PM Drive personality for Active Rock KCVI (K-Bear 101).
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

El Dorado pool closed for season due to electric risk

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of El Dorado is closing its municipal pool this summer and possibly for part of next summer due to the risk of electrical shock. City Manager David Dillner posted a video on the City’s Facebook page explaining the situation. “A week or so ago, a licensed electrician was […]
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

Eastbound Kellogg reopens near Meridian

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A traffic crash forced law enforcement to close eastbound Kellogg at Meridian in Wichita Tuesday morning for over an hour. Dispatchers said there were no injuries in the crash between Meridian and Seneca, but police needed the road closed as they investigated and cleared the scene.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Festival Friday to include food, fun, artists at work

The 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival is less than a month away and Salina Arts & Humanities is bringing some pre-festival fun to downtown Salina Friday. Festival Friday is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot at 140 S. Fifth Street, the site of the latest mural effort: the Artwork Alley Mural Expo '22.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado announced Tuesday that its swimming pool will be closed this year because there was concern the pool could carry an electrical charge. An electrician was helping the city replace underwater lightbulbs that had burned out when it was discovered that El...
EL DORADO, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy