Liverpool can cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the English Premier League table to one point on Tuesday, with the Reds traveling to St. Mary’s Stadium for a matchup with Southampton. Three days after securing its first FA Cup title since 2006, Liverpool must defeat or tie the Saints to keep its hopes of winning the league alive, while Southampton sits in 15th place and is comfortably out of the relegation zone. With eyes on the final week of the season and the upcoming Champions League Final, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp should rotate several members of the squad that played this past Saturday, with players like Roberto Firmino increasingly likely to start on Tuesday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO