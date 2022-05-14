Silver Alert canceled for Richmond man

(Cedar Grove, IN)--The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County. It happened on Friday night in Cedar Grove when Franklin County deputies responded to a suicidal man. The suspect fired at least one shot at deputies. Deputies then returned fire and struck the suspect once. The suspect was flown to UC Health. His identity and condition have not been released. The case will be forwarded to the Franklin County prosecutor’s office.

