Silver Alert canceled for Richmond man

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who assaulted a driver while at a traffic light in Lawrenceburg. In a post on their Facebook page, the Greendale Police Department says on Sunday evening around 5:55 p.m., officers responded to an auto accident at Lorey Lane and US 50 in Greendale.
CINCINNATI — A man driving a motorcycle is now considered a suspect by detectives in Lawrenceburg. That's because a little before 6 p.m. Sunday, surveillance video captured a group of motorcycles stopping behind and next to a black Mercedes Benz convertible. Seconds later, one of the bikers is on his feet, pummeling the driver of the car with a half-dozen punches.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana homeowner shot and killed two intruders and held another pair at gunpoint until officers arrived, police say. According to Indiana State Police, the incident happened early Sunday morning during a suspected home burglary in DeKalb County. Around 6 a.m., four people broke into a home in the 1600 block […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a death in Jefferson County, Indiana. Officers responded to a business on State Road 256 at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, according to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff's Office. From there, they went to a home on West...
KENT, Ind. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County, Indiana. Authorities from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called around 1:10 p.m. to respond to a Kent Mercantile on SR 256 on Saturday, according to a release. Shortly after, officers were called to a residence in the 8200 block of West Kent Blankenship Road in Kent, Ind. for a death investigation.
GREENDALE, Indiana — A motorcyclist got off his bike and repeatedly punched the driver of a convertible while both were at an intersection, resulting in the car’s driver losing consciousness moments later and crashing, police say. Police are now trying to locate the motorcyclist and determine what precipitated...
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana. Four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to state police. At least one of the four was armed with a gun. The homeowner also was armed with a weapon […]
Ripley County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Saturday afternoon. (Ripley County, Ind.) – A semi-truck driver was injured in a single vehicle accident on Saturday. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 50 just east of Elrod around 4:47 p.m., where Robert Kappes lost...
GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - Police are trying to identify a motorcyclist seen on video assaulting another driver. A few minutes before 6 p.m. Sunday, Greendale Police responded to a crash at Lorey Lane on US 50 which involved a black convertible car and GMC truck, the department wrote on Facebook.
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars collided on I-75 North Tuesday morning, Police said. The Moraine Police Department has taken over the investigation of a crash on I-75 North that involved three cars. The cars crashed in the left lane by Carillon Boulevard, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said, but it is unknown what may have […]
Suicidal Indiana Man Shoots at PoliceIndiana State Police. The Indiana State Police began investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Franklin County, Indiana. The initial investigation by Detectives with the ISP-Versailles Post indicated that deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Main Street in Cedar Grove after receiving a report of an adult male who was suicidal and in possession of a gun.
AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County that took the lives of two adults. Investigators say the shooting began as a home burglary right before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of State Road 8 in Auburn. They say four people allegedly went to the home armed with a gun.
(Cedar Grove, IN)--The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County. It happened on Friday night in Cedar Grove when Franklin County deputies responded to a suicidal man. The suspect fired at least one shot at deputies. Deputies then returned fire and struck the suspect once. The suspect was flown to UC Health. His identity and condition have not been released. The case will be forwarded to the Franklin County prosecutor’s office.
KETTERING — The victims of thefts from mail are counting higher and higher around the Miami Valley. This comes after reports of at least three branches having outside drop boxes criminally emptied and a mail carrier having keys stolen. At the post office branch on Forrer Avenue in Kettering,...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wave of violence that saw seven shootings in less than 24 hours began Sunday morning and stretched into Monday. Just after 2 a.m. Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to Community East Hospital after a person with a gunshot wound walked in for treatment. The person is in stable condition.
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – What was first called in as a lightning strike turned out to be a semi vs. house crash in Van Wert on Monday morning. Van Wert Police were called at about 4:27 a.m. to the area of U.S. 127 and Sunset Drive for a possible lightning strike, according to a media release.
