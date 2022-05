Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Thomas Oide and Erin Davis/AxiosJared Polis made more than 100 promises to voters in his first bid for governor. Now, one of the first pledges of his reelection campaign centers on abortion rights.What he's saying: "If we win, we will do everything we can to defend every Coloradan's right to choose and strengthen our protections," Polis told supporters in a recent campaign email.He added ominously: "Elections have consequences, and we must take action."Why it matters: Following the national party's lead, Polis and other top Colorado Democrats are using the potential repeal of Roe v. Wade —...

