Formal charges and preliminary hearings have been set for multiple individuals allegedly involved in a series of vehicle pursuits in and around Emporia. According to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman, 51-year-old Troy Eastman has been charged with single counts of felony flee and elude and felony obstruction following a pursuit that allegedly occurred on around 9:10 pm Monday, May 9. Eastman reportedly fled from a planned traffic stop in the 200 block of Road 147 and was later apprehended in the 1500 block of Road 140 following a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO