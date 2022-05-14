I attended the Miami Grand Prix and quickly realized the VIP area was the best way to enjoy the race

Soul food, an African-American form of cooking that originated from the South, is a staple in Miami. These four restaurants specialize in its American and/or Caribbean forms. Bar One - Housed on the marina, this eatery promises two things–awesome views of the water, and a menu filled with impressive meat and seafood entrees reminiscent of the Caribbean. Its menu of oxtails, lobster, lamb chops, and reflects the eclectic vibes of Miami. Owned by Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, an alum of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the establishment is known to attract a few reality stars and artists.

