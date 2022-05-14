ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I attended the Miami Grand Prix and quickly realized the VIP area was the best way to enjoy the race

By Cork Gaines
 3 days ago

  • Fans were split over the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, with some loving the new "Super Bowl of F1" and all the glitz and glamour that came with it.
  • Other fans were critical of the race, saying they expected more for the prices than fake water and weak beaches, and compared it to the disastrous Fyre Festival.
  • One spot where fans were spoiled was the Paddock Club VIP area.
  • We spent some time in the area on race day, and the Miami GP's luxury lived up to the hype if you were lucky enough to score a spot.
  • Take a tour of the Paddock Club below.
In the walk up to the paddock club, we were greeted by an F1 bush.
There was a DJ just for the walk to the paddock club.
Once inside, the first thing you notice is the air conditioning, a welcome respite from the heat and humidity outside all weekend.
Incredibly, the two floors of the paddock club, built on top of the permanent garage area, was all temporary and added just for the race.
There were constant lines for the food stations.
How good was the food? They even had sushi.
All of the guests in the paddock club were guests of one of the teams or major sponsors and each had their own area.
Some of the teams had areas that appeared to be a little swankier.
There was also a simulator so you could take a spin around the track.
There was also an outside deck that got very crowded during the race.
On the top floor of the paddock club, there was also an outside area with lots of seating and umbrellas, although many of the seats were reserved for specific groups.
There was also seating over by the railing to watch the race.
The view from the railing was spectacular.
The view of the drivers' parade before the race.
The outdoor area had its own DJ.
There was a Tom Brady sighting.
While it was fairly crowded inside with the cooler air, the outside area was pretty laid back.
And there were celebs everywhere. Not a bad way to enjoy a race.
