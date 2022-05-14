ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD makes arrest in Bronx drive-by shooting that was caught on video

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

The gunman in a shocking caught-on-camera Bronx drive-by murder has been busted, police said Saturday.

Ariel Martinez, 23, an alleged 670 Coke Boys gang member, was charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession for the April 23 death of Joshua Garcia, 27 , outside a bodega on Clay Ave. near E. 174th St. in Claremont, cops said. An accomplice is still being sought.

Two innocent bystanders, men ages 34 and 39, were shot in the leg and survived, police said.

Garcia, who survived a 2014 shooting, lived a block away.

Police released a video showing the fatal shots being fired from the back seat of a black sedan.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting. Police said Martinez has eight prior arrests.

