Police on the scene of a homicide inside Joyce Kilmer Park in the Bronx, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A 27-year-old man was shot dead near Yankee Stadium early Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to a 2 a.m. 911 call found Miguel Rodriguez shot in the head and unconscious inside Joyce Kilmer Park at E. 161st St. and Grand Concourse, cops said.

He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting.