ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump endorses front-runner Mastriano in Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial primary

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiXyh_0fe9wslg00

PITTSBURGH — F ormer President Donald Trump endorsed state Sen. Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s crowded Republican gubernatorial field Saturday, a blow to efforts by some Republicans in the state who recently attempted to consolidate the field around a candidate they believe would fare better in a general election in November.

Mastriano , who is the front-runner in the field just days before Tuesday’s primary, has faced criticism from some Republicans who feel his hard-right platform may help him win the Republican primary by a plurality but then go on to lose the November general election in the purple state.

“There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano,” Trump said. “He has revealed the Deceit, Corruption, and outright Theft of the 2020 Presidential Election, and will do something about it. ... He is a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him.”

TRUMP TALKS UP OZ AS BARNETTE CLIMBS IN PENNSYLVANIA SENATE GOP PRIMARY POLLS

The endorsement was seen as a hedge, as his selection for the Senate, television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, is in a tight three-way race with businessman David McCormick and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, who surged in polling in the final days of the race.

“Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz will make an unbeatable team going into the most important Midterm Election in the history of our Country,” Trump said. “They will Fight, they will Win, and they will Produce for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and for the USA itself. I have fully Endorsed Dr. Oz, and now it is my great honor to give my Complete and Total Endorsement to a man who will never let you down, Doug Mastriano for Governor of Pennsylvania!”

PENNSYLVANIA GOP MAY BE STUCK WITH AN ELECTION SKEPTIC AS GUBERNATORIAL NOMINEE

But Mastriano and Barnette have endorsed each other and have been running allied campaigns. Mastriano is scheduled to campaign with Barnette in Bucks County Saturday.

Mastriano has faced questions about his attendance at a QAnon-linked event in Gettysburg and at the Washington, D.C., rally that took place before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, though he faces no charges. He has also embraced Trump’s claims the 2020 election was stolen despite officials' assurances about the security of the vote tabulations.

The last-minute endorsement of Mastriano will likely help propel him to victory in Tuesday’s primary, a blow to efforts by some Republicans to consolidate the field around former Rep. Lou Barletta, viewed as better prepared to defeat state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who has taken aim at Mastriano in recent ads.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Although election analysts predict the 2022 midterm election cycle will favor Republicans due to President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and voter concerns over inflation, Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race is considered a toss-up. Republicans have lost four of the last five gubernatorial races in the state, and its incumbent, Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited, is a Democrat.

Trump released a slew of other endorsements Saturday afternoon, throwing his support behind "conservative warrior" Rep. Dan Bishop, Rep. Patrick McHennry, Rep. Richard Hudson, and Rep. David Rouzer in U.S. House races throughout North Carolina ahead of the state's Tuesday primary elections.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
HAZLETON, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor, Senate candidate John Fetterman to undergo procedure to implant pacemaker

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and leading Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital after suffering a stroke on Friday. In an updated statement on Tuesday, primary general election day, the candidate’s campaign announced he will be undergoing a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. John […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rouzer
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lou Barletta
NBC News

North Carolina House Primary Election Results

North Carolina has 13 U.S. House seats. In the closely-watched GOP primary to represent the 11th Congressional District, first-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Midterm Election#Republican Primary#Gop#Republicans#Deceit#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Pittsburgh

Melissa Hart drops out of Pennsylvania governor race and endorses Lou Barletta

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Another candidate is dropping out of the race for Pennsylvania governor. Republican Melissa Hart announced Friday that she's ending her campaign because "the stakes are too high" to split votes on Tuesday's primary."The very reason I began this campaign is the same reason I am suspending my campaign; my desire to serve the people of Pennsylvania and their best interests," she posted on Facebook.Melissa Hart is now endorsing Lou Barletta, saying she believes he's the only candidate who can defeat Josh Shapiro, who is unopposed in his primary. Jake Corman dropped out of the race Thursday to also support Barletta. Both Corman and Harts' names will still appear on Tuesday's ballot. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Another Republican candidate for governor drops out of race and endorses Barletta

HARRISBURG, Pa. — GOP candidate for Pennsylvania governor Melissa Hart has dropped out of the race and endorsed fellow Republican Lou Barletta. "Our Republican primary is too fractured and we need someone to come out of that Republican primary who is a proven leader, who is a uniter, who is someone who can get Democrat votes because Pennsylvania is still a majority Democrat state, and lead as a person who has a vision and values that the people of Pennsylvania support," Hart said at a Friday morning news conference. "For this reason, I am suspending my campaign today. And I’m going to be supporting Lou Barletta. And on Tuesday, I'm going to be casting my vote for Lou Barletta."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
206K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy