ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ye Vagabonds: Nine Waves review – a gently engaging follow-up

By Neil Spencer
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVCz2_0fe9w9Za00
Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn, AKA Ye Vagabonds.

As elsewhere across these isles, Irish folk is gathering momentum. Ye Vagabonds – brothers Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn – boast a peer group that includes Lankum, Lisa O’Neill and Brigid Mae Power, all of whom are refurbishing tradition in deft, inspired ways. Here, the Carlow-born, Dublin-based Mac Gloinns set aside the Irish songs of The Hare’s Lament their first album for Rough Trade offshoot River Lea, a label becoming a Hibernian force – in favour of traditional and original pieces sung in English. Irish-speaking Donegal, their mother’s home, is still powerfully present, though, on An Island, an evocation of Arranmore that recalls early Paul Simon, and Blue Is the Eye, an elegiac piece for a lost friend and fisherman.

Sibling harmonies are at the heart of the Vagabonds’ sound, delivered softly and unfussily, but the brothers are adept guitarists, and augment their arrangements with cello and bass from classical group Crash Ensemble, and with harmonium concertina and sax. A brace of short instrumental interludes suggest avant-garde ambitions, but songs take centre stage; the Child ballad Lord Gregory, and the similarly antique Máire Bhán and Her Mantle So Green, the last a fraught encounter between maid and soldier. Gentle but engaging.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Broken Oasis guitar behind band break-up auctioned for £325,000

Noel Gallagher’s guitar that was damaged backstage at an Oasis concert and culminated in the band breaking up has sold for €385,500 (£325,000) at an auction in Paris. The red Gibson was broken at the French capital’s Rock en Seine festival in 2009 towards the end of the band’s year-long Dig Out Your Soul global tour.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Simon
Ultimate Classic Rock

Skills, ‘Different Worlds': Album Review

There's apparently no shelf life on the melodic hard rock skills that Skills show on Different Worlds, the first album by the label-formed "supergroup." And if that brand of rock is your bag, the 11-track set is prototypical enough to slide in alongside anything by Whitesnake, Dio, Dokken, Scorpions and the rest - even Judas Priest within its 42 minutes. Hell, its cover even looks like a graphic kissin' cousin to Whitesnake's self-titled, multiplatinum 1987 effort.
operawire.com

American Opera Project to Present ‘First Glimpse: Songs From the Great Room’

The American Opera Project’s fellowship program, Composers & the Voice, is set to premiere the current fellows’ songs in “First Glimpse: Songs From the Great Room.”. Current composers in C&V are Gabrielle Herbst, J.E. Hernández, Raquel Acevedo Klein, Paul Pinto, Tidtaya Sinutoke, Ania Vu. C&V librettist include jeesun Choi, Isabella Dawis, and Troy Defour.
PERFORMING ARTS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Irish#Brigid Mae Power#Carlow#Hibernian#Crash Ensemble
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

278K+
Followers
71K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy