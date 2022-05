A cargo aircraft operation proposed for Pease International Airport could become a boon to the region’s economy or have a serious impact on the quality of life for residents near it. Podcaster Roger Wood explores the issues of this proposed expansion. He first talks to one of two developers proposing such an operation. The other one hasn’t responded to a request to comment. Next, three opponents of any cargo plane operation at Pease will air their concerns.

RYE, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO