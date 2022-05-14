ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Don’t like abortions? Don’t get one

By Violet Johnicker
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BowNd_0fe9w2OV00

Today across the country, many clergy, people of faith, and spiritual people are advocating for reproductive freedom and abortion access.

The Pew Research Center reported this year that a majority of people in the U.S. support abortion rights, and that outside of conservative white evangelicals, a majority of religious people believe abortion should be legal.

Even in the years before Roe v. Wade was decided, many clergy have supported abortions because it was the morally right thing to do.

Throughout the 1960s and '70s, an underground network of Jewish and Christian leaders called the Clergy Consultation Service worked together to support people who needed abortions that were not legal at the time and there is talk of reactivating that network if restrictive laws that criminalize reproductive health care are put in place again.

More: Illinois Democratic congressional candidates: 'Women will die' if abortion rights are lost

Clergy will not let paternalistic and discriminatory laws prevent people from getting needed abortion care. Some have made the false argument that unwanted pregnancies should simply be carried to term with adoption as the goal. But adoption is an alternative to raising a child, not an alternative to pregnancy.

Pregnancy is incredibly difficult and has so little formal support from society — and no one should have to go through it without choosing it.

Part of the reason anti-choice advocates have been working to undo Roe v. Wade and force people to carry pregnancies is the personhood argument — the idea that a fetus should have the same rights as any of us.

While some believe that life begins at conception, it’s not a universally shared belief among people of faith and definitely not a shared analysis by medical professionals and scientists.

Even holy scripture emphasizes breath in our lungs as God’s gift of life, not the fertilization of an embryo. Life does not begin at conception.

When I had a miscarriage in the first trimester of a pregnancy, I wasn't grieving the death of a person — I was grieving the loss of potential of a very wanted human life.

People are entitled to their own feelings when a pregnancy ends, but they are not entitled to their own facts. If this were really about the lives of children, we would have free universal health care for pregnancy and childbirth, paid family leave, financial support for childcare, and policies that provide for children born into any circumstance.

The lack of conservatives advocating for these policies demonstrates that it’s not really about the kids at all — it’s about controlling women’s bodies.

If Christians are going to use scripture to make decisions about reproductive rights, we've got to use all of scripture, not just a few verses out of context that aren’t even about abortion.

The Bible never talks about abortion specifically, but Jesus is consistently validating women's right to make decisions for themselves, calling for change to unjust systems and focusing on economic justice.

Whether abortion is legal somewhere or not, rich people are always going to have access to abortion care when they want it. It's poor people who can't afford to take time off work, travel out of state, and pay for needed abortions who will be most impacted.

The God I worship is always on the side of the oppressed and always calling on us to trust the testimony of women and the oppressed. The right to abortion is absolutely consistent with my faith and my interpretations of scripture, just as it is for millions of religious people.

It is a shame that the few who hold a different view are given the most media coverage because of their sensationalist tactics that traumatize and cause harm to so many.

Lastly, on the so-called “religious freedom argument”: religious freedom means you have the right to practice your religious beliefs, not the right to impose them on others. Don’t like abortions? Don’t get one.

Religious freedom means each person can choose how they live out their beliefs in their own life. Religious freedom is inherently pro-choice because each one of us has the right to choose how we practice our beliefs, which means ensuring the legal right to safe and affordable abortions for those who want them.

For many, many people abortion has been a wonderful blessing, and I am one of thousands of clergy who will do everything we can to ensure that the right to abortions is guaranteed.

The Rev. Violet Johnicker is a member of Women’s March Rockford.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Don’t like abortions? Don’t get one

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

1K+
Followers
857
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy