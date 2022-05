George was born on December 22, 1934, in Benld the youngest son of Joseph Miklos and Mary Kozak Miklos. He was a graduate of Benld High School. He attended the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy. George was active in multiple clubs including the Student Council, the St Patrick’s club and was an awardee from the Board of Trustees for Student Publications. George graduated in 1957 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

