Noblesville, IN

Indiana Peony Festival

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOBLESVILLE – The Indiana Peony Festival will take place on Saturday, May...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Making gardening more accessible for Hoosiers with disabilities

Brian Norton believes that every person should have access to easy, accessible ways to garden. Norton is the director of assistive technology at Easterseals Crossroads, a rehabilitation center on the north side of Indianapolis. The center’s mission is to promote independence for people with disabilities. In his role at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Summer Reading Program with the Indianapolis Public Library

Registration opens for summer reading program with the Indianapolis public library. Summer Reading Program with the Indianapolis Public …. Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office investigating after water …. Woman survives brutal stabbing, says IMPD did not …. Dozens forced to move on short notice after downtown …. Families and groups band...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Jack’s Donuts store spotlight: Crawfordsville

We love to highlight local businesses on Indy Now. Today, Lee Marcum of Jack’s Donuts stopped by to spotlight the location’s Crawfordsville store. The location has been open since July 1, 2019. Jeff and Sheila Swenke own the store (and some other locations, too!) and also call Crawfordsville home.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Woman collects undergarments for foster children

A woman is providing a much needed item for children in Indiana's foster care system. Residents oppose new development planned north of …. Overflowing trash burdens residents at a south side …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 16, 2022. Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office investigating after water …. Woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Mid-week rain then heat and humidity return

It’s been a terrific open to the work week with warm afternoons and cool mornings. Clouds that are arriving late Tuesday signal a change that gets underway Wednesday. Rain precedes potential record high and first official 90-degree day here. A FEW FORTIES. Early morning lows fell below 50-degrees Tuesday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Get your skin summer ready with ClarityMD

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is quickly approaching so ClarityMD joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to teach us how to correctly care for our skin as the seasons change. It’s important to change your skin care routine every season but it is especially important during the summer season. A helpful tip is to apply your skin care products from thinnest to thickest. ClarityMD’s Spring Event is underway until May 20th. Their products and services (except Botox and CoolSculpting) are 20% off.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sustainable beauty market in Carmel helps enhance daily routine

Are you a Hoosier looking to spice up and enhance your daily health and wellness rituals? MerMarché is for you. Located in the heart of Carmel, MerMarché is a sustainable beauty market with specially designed products to better the daily tasks you have. The store’s name translates to ‘sea market’ in French, which lead esthetician Jessica Henley said is a nod to being sustainable and helping the environment.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers

Our panelists share their winners and losers for the week in politics. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. Wednesday night: The podcasters who found a major …. Body camera footage from Speedway stabbing scene. Broadway in Indianapolis. Surveillance video outside Speedway. Sunscreen Safety. Summer Reading Program with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Race Day beauty tips to stay glam in the heat and humidity

INDIANAPOLIS — Brandie Price is in the studio with tips to help those who wear makeup make the transition into warmer weather. Her biggest tip: don’t skip your moisturizer or SPF! Brandie also suggests to stay away from powder to prevent cracking. Instead, stick with a liquid foundation which can be added into your moisturizer. To prevent a sweaty crease, prime your eyelids and use a humidity resistant mascara.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD: ‘Unresponsive’ driver wakes up, hits IFD firetruck

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say an Indianapolis Fire Department firetruck was damaged after crews responded to an unresponsive driver on the near east side. Just before 3 a.m., police and fire personnel were sent to the intersection of Brookside Avenue and Commerce Drive for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Pike Township Fire Department is hiring

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pike Township Fire Department is looking for new recruits!. Firefighters Van Muhammad and Aaron Brown stopped by our morning show to tell us about their jobs, and how you can join the team. Interested in applying? Click here or scan the QR code in the image...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man, woman hurt in crash

Police investigating a serious crash overnight near Brookside Park. Residents oppose new development planned north of …. Overflowing trash burdens residents at a south side …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 16, 2022. Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office investigating after water …. Woman survives brutal stabbing, says IMPD did...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

3 injured in 3 separate shootings Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot in three separate shootings on the city’s west and near northwest sides Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, three shootings that injured three people occurred Sunday night, two on the near northwest side and one on the west side. The information we have about each shooting is below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

