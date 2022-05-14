Indiana Peony Festival

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
We love to highlight local businesses on Indy Now. Today, Lee Marcum of Jack’s Donuts stopped by to spotlight the location’s Crawfordsville store. The location has been open since July 1, 2019. Jeff and Sheila Swenke own the store (and some other locations, too!) and also call Crawfordsville home.
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday is National Mushroom Hunting Day!. Chef, farmer and forager Jason Michael Thomas joined Indy Now to discuss hunting for and cooking mushrooms, as well as the private dinners he offers.
INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is quickly approaching so ClarityMD joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to teach us how to correctly care for our skin as the seasons change. It’s important to change your skin care routine every season but it is especially important during the summer season. A helpful tip is to apply your skin care products from thinnest to thickest. ClarityMD’s Spring Event is underway until May 20th. Their products and services (except Botox and CoolSculpting) are 20% off.
Are you a Hoosier looking to spice up and enhance your daily health and wellness rituals? MerMarché is for you. Located in the heart of Carmel, MerMarché is a sustainable beauty market with specially designed products to better the daily tasks you have. The store’s name translates to ‘sea market’ in French, which lead esthetician Jessica Henley said is a nod to being sustainable and helping the environment.
INDIANAPOLIS — Brandie Price is in the studio with tips to help those who wear makeup make the transition into warmer weather. Her biggest tip: don’t skip your moisturizer or SPF! Brandie also suggests to stay away from powder to prevent cracking. Instead, stick with a liquid foundation which can be added into your moisturizer. To prevent a sweaty crease, prime your eyelids and use a humidity resistant mascara.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Pike Township Fire Department is looking for new recruits!. Firefighters Van Muhammad and Aaron Brown stopped by our morning show to tell us about their jobs, and how you can join the team. Interested in applying? Click here or scan the QR code in the image...
Amateur detectives turned podcasters discovered a major break in the murders of Abby and Libby. Wednesday night on FOX59 News at Ten, Russ McQuaid sits down with them for an exclusive look at how they're helping police solve this 5-year-old case.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kim’s Key Lime Cookies started in 1994 when owner Kim Harvey was invited to the International Fancy Foods Show in San Francisco, the largest food show in the world. Her first three orders were from Nordstrom, Macy’s and Disney Vacations — not a shabby start —...
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s never cost more to buy a gallon of unleaded gas in Indiana. According to AAA’s gas price tracker, the state’s average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.522 as of May 17. The national average as of May 17 is $4.523.
INDIANAPOLIS — Bonita Davis said her heart sank when she saw that Jason Rhea had been arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was dumped on I-70 east of Indianapolis this spring. “I had a fear that he was going to murder again, because he was real...
