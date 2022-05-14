ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Oscars 2023: When is the awards ceremony and how can I watch?

By Jude Ephson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tvCa_0fe9u9e000

OSCARS 2023 will be following the same pattern as the Oscars 2022 by holding the event in March.

Fans are eager to know what is in store for Oscars 2023 after much controversy ensued during the 2022 edition.

Oscars 2023: When is the awards ceremony and how can I watch?

The 95th edition of the Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The much-anticipated Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Furthermore, the event will air live on ABC in more than 200 territories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syMh8_0fe9u9e000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCdE6_0fe9u9e000

As of the time of writing, it is unclear who will be hosting the Oscars 2023.

What are the key dates for the Oscars 2023 season?

Just like other Oscars, the Oscars 2023 will go through a process of submissions and voting before the main event will be held in 2023.

These are some key dates of significant activities that will precede the awards ceremony:

  • General entry categories submission deadline: Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
  • Governors Awards: Saturday, November 19, 2022.
  • Preliminary voting begins at 9am PT - Monday, December 12, 2022.
  • Preliminary voting ends at 5pm PT - Thursday, December 15, 2022.
  • Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
  • Eligibility period ends: Saturday, December 31, 2022.
  • Nominations voting begins at 9am PT - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
  • Nominations voting ends at 5pm PT - Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
  • Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
  • Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, February 13, 2023.
  • Finals voting begins 9am PT - Thursday, March 2, 2023.
  • Finals voting ends at 5am PT - Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
  • 95th Oscars: Sunday, March 12, 2023.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0UJD_0fe9u9e000
Oscar Statue on display at the 94th Oscars Week Events: Animated Feature Film at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 26, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Who hosted the Oscars 2022?

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall hosted the Oscars 2022.

This was the first time in 35 years since three people hosted the event.

Furthermore, this is the first time three women have been hosts for the same event at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zb36T_0fe9u9e000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FfJb_0fe9u9e000

The Oscars were live on ABC on March 27, 2022, at 8PM EST.

It was also streamed online at ABC.com

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Wanda Sykes
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Governors Awards#Abc
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
432K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy