ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Tax Revenues Increased In April

kfornow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP News Lincoln May 14, 2022) Nebraska collected more tax revenue than projected in April and is still well ahead of expectations for the...

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 2

Related
wnax.com

Nebraska School Aid Formula Unchanged

Despite a lot of talk about taxes and school funding, the Nebraska legislature this year didn’t make any major changes to how schools are financed. Hartington-Newcastle School Superintendent A.J. Johnson says there were some bills introduced…. Johnson says it can take several years for major changes in policy…....
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

New Lawsuit Challenges Ballot Qualification Requirement as “Unconstitutional Roadblock”

(KFOR NEWS May 16, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska and Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) filed a federal civil rights lawsuit challenging Nebraska’s requirement that a ballot initiative or referendum needs signatures from 5% of registered voters in 38 counties to qualify for placement on a statewide ballot. (READ THE LAWSUIT.)
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska sets all-time record for gas prices

Gas prices have hit their highest level ever in Nebraska. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas hit $4.11 Tuesday morning, breaking the previous record set in July 2008. Gas in the state is 30 cents more expensive than it was a month ago and $1.22 higher than it was a year ago.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenues#Ap News
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Scattered strong storms continue overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Day due to the threat of strong to severe storms. Scattered thunderstorms have moved in for the afternoon, with another round of storms possible late this evening into the overnight. 12am Wednesday Update: The severe thunderstorm watch for southeastern Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Nebraska

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
klkntv.com

“Defend Roe” rally brings out abortion rights supporters in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, dozens of abortion rights advocates rallied in favor of protecting Roe v. Wade at Lincoln’s capital. Advocates protested following the potential abortion ban in the SCOTUS draft that leaked nearly three weeks ago. Abortion rights advocates like Alisibeth Tolliver emotionally called out opponents to...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID

LINCOLN — For months on end, I have been among the lucky ones. Never got COVID.  I followed the advice of the health experts and the governor and kept my distance, sang “Happy Birthday” twice while washing my hands, limited my travel and wore a mask when out to shop or reporting at the Capitol.  […] The post Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy