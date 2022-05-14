“Click It Or Ticket” Seatbelt Safety Campaign Begins May 22nd

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday near the Keeper of the Plains statue west of downtown Wichita. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving 20 to 40 people in the 600 block of North Seneca. When officers got to the scene around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of a shooting nearby at Central and Nims, and a scene was found in a parking lot south of that intersection. A 20-year-old man was found in the parking lot and he was taken to a hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound. Another victim was found nearby with two gunshot wounds, and that person was also taken to a hospital. Police said both victims are expected to survive.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO