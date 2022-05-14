ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

“Click It Or Ticket” Seatbelt Safety Campaign Begins May 22nd

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning on May 22nd, and continuing through June 4th, drivers can expect increased police presence on county roadways as the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office joins 160 other law enforcement...

Arrest made in Chase County shooting incident

Emporia police officers have arrested a 38-year-old Milford man in connection with a shooting that happened along a state highway. The man was arrested Tuesday after he was released from a hospital. He was booked into the Lyon County jail for aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, a firearms charge and for circumvention of an ignition interlock device.
EMPORIA, KS
Victims identified in two fatal weekend crashes in Wichita

Police have identified the victims of two separate fatal crashes that occurred hours apart in the same area of east Wichita. 38-year-old Justin Cunningham of Andover was killed in a crash that was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of East Kellogg. Police were called to a rollover crash and then learned about a second crash involving a motorcycle.
WICHITA, KS
Man arrested after overnight standoff in Newton

Newton police were involved in an overnight standoff with a man throwing things from his 7th story apartment balcony. Officers were called to the apartment building, near 9th and Main, around 7:15 Sunday evening. They made contact with a man who had made suicidal statements, and was reportedly breaking things and throwing them at people on the ground. There were no reports on anyone being hurt by a thrown object.
NEWTON, KS
Teen critical after hit and run incident east of downtown Wichita

An 18-year-old man was in critical condition after a hit-and-run incident led to a disturbance east of downtown Wichita. Off-duty officers were reported to be in trouble around 10:30 Saturday night because of a disturbance involving a number of people in the parking lot of a Quik Trip store at Douglas and Washington. Officers went to the area and found an injured man at Douglas and Wabash, a block to the east. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
WICHITA, KS
Man injured in southeast Wichita shooting

Police are investigating a disturbance that left a man injured in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance with shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday near Lincoln and Crestway, a few blocks west of Oliver. They found a 32-year-old man with three gunshot wounds who was walking east on Lincoln at Pershing. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition but police said he is expected to survive.
WICHITA, KS
Two shot in disturbance near downtown Wichita

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday near the Keeper of the Plains statue west of downtown Wichita. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving 20 to 40 people in the 600 block of North Seneca. When officers got to the scene around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of a shooting nearby at Central and Nims, and a scene was found in a parking lot south of that intersection. A 20-year-old man was found in the parking lot and he was taken to a hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound. Another victim was found nearby with two gunshot wounds, and that person was also taken to a hospital. Police said both victims are expected to survive.
WICHITA, KS
Improvements completed on north Wichita street

After a year and a half of construction, improvements have been completed on a street in north Wichita to replace a drainage system and provide a center turn lane. The project to improve 17th Street between Broadway and I-135 began in November, 2020. It replaced an undersized drainage system and added a center turn lane along with on-street bike lanes. New sidewalks were constructed on both sides of the street.
WICHITA, KS
Kids comfort kits available at Andover Public Library

The bags will be available starting today, and will include things like coloring books, crayons, and a stuffed animal. There will also be bags with items to help out infants and teenagers. Families can pick up comfort kits at the library. Staff will be giving them out until supplies run out.
ANDOVER, KS
2 Ramp Closings on I-135 at Newton Slated for Monday, May 16th

Here is the latest ramp closing update, including some revision of plans, as part of an ongoing ramp patching project along I-135 at Newton:. The ramp from southbound I-135 to First Street/Broadway will close at 7 a.m. Monday, May 16, and reopen on Wednesday, May 18. After that ramp reopens...
NEWTON, KS
New director named for Wichita Art Museum

The Board of Trustees for the Wichita Art Museum has announced the selection of a new Director and Chief Executive Officer. Anne Kraybill is currently the Director and CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. She begins work at the Wichita Art Museum on August 15th.
WICHITA, KS

