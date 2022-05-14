ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltic, SD

One person killed in crash near Baltic

By Rick Keller
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIC, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead after a fatal crash east of Baltic. At about 2:00 PM...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KELO-FM

Gunshots near a school causes shelter in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police say 18 year old Rahsaan McNeill from Sioux Falls and a minor fired a gun into an apartment yesterday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:30 in the 600 block of North Lewis Ave, which is near Terry Redlin Elementary. Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls man faces life in federal prison for fentanyl deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A federal jury convicts a Sioux Falls man of several felony drug counts for selling heroin and fentanyl. Friday, the jury returned guilty verdicts on Jeffrey Darrell Moore, 53, for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Valley Energy – “this one is going to take awhile”

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Valley Energy has more than 160 employees and personnel from other co-ops and contractors working to get the power back on. While crews continue to make repairs, Sioux Valley Energy has had to extend restoration times. CEO/General Manager Tim McCarthy gave an update on social media saying, “I’d like to be able to tell you we’ll have power on to everyone very soon, the fact is this one is going to take awhile”. He went to say crews are “finding a ton of tree damage” and “parts or whole buildings laying on top of our lines”. Sioux Valley Energy has 6,100 miles of line to patrol, describing it as driving round trip from Sioux Falls to Rapid City nine times. Sioux Valley’s outage map reports 1221 customers currently without power.
COLMAN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Minnehaha County, SD
Minnehaha County, SD
Accidents
Minnehaha County, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltic, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

“Flight for Life” blood drive kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Annual Community Blood Bank “Flight for Life” blood drive competition kicks off Monday, May 16. This is the competition between the Avera Careflight and Sanford AirMed to help raise up the blood supply for our local hospitals. The blood drive is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Madison woman loses home, but not spirit to severe storm

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Like so many other South Dakotans on Thursday night, Kim Kern of Madison watched the storm roll in. “So when we got home our neighbors were on their deck looking this direction and just watching the sky turn, and so we came in and we were doing the same thing, we were watching the sky,” she said.
MADISON, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Center Summer Celebration set for June 2-5

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO.com) — Sioux Center holds their annual Summer Celebration June 2nd through 5th. On June 2nd, there’s a Community Cook-Out. There is a street dance on June 3rd and a Kids Karnival on June 4th. Also on June 4th, there will be a fireworks show.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dodge
101.9 KELO-FM

Mayor, new City Council members to be sworn in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s time for new terms for the mayor and city council of Sioux Falls. The public is invited to Carnegie Town Hall on Tuesday, May 17 at 2 p.m. as recently elected officials take the Oath of Office. Mayor Paul TenHaken and Central...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls Municipal Band will have new leadership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Changes are coming to the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. Bandmaster Christopher Hill has announced his retirement. Hill has been the Bandmaster for the past 24 years. ——Read the entire news release below. Sioux Falls, SD (5/17/2022)Christopher Hill has announced his retirement as Bandmaster...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy